Islamic association says former NMP Calvin Cheng's comments on pro-Palestine activists 'dehumanising, dismissive'

The Singapore Islamic Scholars and Religious Teachers Association (Pergas) has criticised former Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) Calvin Cheng's comments about activists from a pro-Palestine group.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (April 6), Pergas expressed "deep consternation" over the 49-year-old's "inflammatory suggestions" directed at members of the Muslim community in Singapore.

"His remarks, particularly the insinuation that certain individuals be sent to Gaza and not allowed to return, are deeply troubling and risk undermining the hard-earned social cohesion that defines our multiracial, multireligious society," said the organisation.

On March 13, Cheng wrote about a group known as the Monday of Palestine Solidarity, whose members were accused of disrupting Meet-The-People Sessions held by the People's Action Party.

"I would like to sponsor them to relocate to Gaza, expenses paid by me. But only if they never come back … I am offering business class to the leaders. And to their 928 followers, can buy them some walking shoes each. Take a slow hike," he wrote in the post.

Pergas said that as a former public figure, Cheng holds influence and reach.

"It is therefore disappointing that instead of fostering respectful discourse, he has chosen to ridicule and alienate fellow Singaporeans, many of whom are expressing empathy and solidarity in response to humanitarian suffering," it added.

"These remarks-made in the public domain-can be interpreted as dehumanising, dismissive, and grossly insensitive, especially in light of ongoing global tragedies that continue to cause grief to communities around the world."

Responding to Pergas' statement, Cheng said in a Facebook post on Monday (April 7) that his remarks were directed to Monday of Palestine Solidarity, which included non-Muslims.

"The remarks were not directed at any group defined by race or religion," he said, reiterating that "the facts are clear".

"I understand Pergas' sentiments. I hope they will re-read my post in this context."

On March 28, former opposition politician Jufrie Mahmood posted on Facebook that he had lodged a police report against Cheng, while calling him an "infamous Islamophobic ex-NMP".

Cheng has since published another Facebook post on April 2, saying that he had sought legal advice from a senior counsel and has been advised that the statements by Mahmood are "highly defamatory".

The former NMP added that he had instructed his lawyers to write to Reform Party chief Kenneth Jeyaretnam, activist Martyn See, Taiwan-based media platform The Online Citizen, and one Mohamed Khair who republished Mahmood's views.

