'Akan datang': WP Sengkang MPs coy on whether they will remain as team in GE2025

The three incumbent Workers' Party MPs from Sengkang GRC gave nothing away on whether they would remain in the same constituency for the upcoming election.

While announcing a raft of new amenities planned for residents over the next five years, MPs He Ting Ru, Jamus Lim and Louis Chua were asked by reporters on Saturday (April 5) about their election plans.

"I'll just answer that very quickly with akan datang (coming soon)," said He at Sengkang Sculpture Park, which is in former MP Raeesah Khan's Compassvale ward.

"This is a town council event, so we wanted to focus on the plans that we have. As and when the election campaign kicks off later this year, you will hear from us."

The trio, along with former MP Khan, were newcomers when they contested Sengkang GRC against the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) in the 2020 General Election.

In a major upset, WP won with 52.12 per cent of the vote to beat a PAP slate with three political office holders.

Five years later, after Khan admitted to lying in Parliament and resigned from her position, speculation is mounting that Abdul Muhaimin Abdul Malik will fill the vacant spot in Sengkang GRC.

This comes after the Elections Department confirmed on March 27 that Sengkang GRC will need at least one candidate from the Malay community.

The 35-year-old senior property manager at Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC) was seen in constituency events over the past two years.

Abdul Muhaimin was also spotted engaging residents with MP Chua at a coffee shop in Sengkang GRC on Saturday.

He declined to comment when asked by several reporters if he will be part of the WP slate in the 2025 General Election.

Sengkang's 5-year masterplan

A butterfly sanctuary and a space for dogs to play off-leash are among the new amenities that Sengkang Town Council will be rolling out over the next five years.

In addition, the MPs announced on Saturday that the 24-year-old Sengkang Sculpture Park will be rejuvenated in line with the town's heritage as a fishing village.

The park will feature kelong-style pavilions, a waterscape and sailboat feature, as well as a landscaped garden and coral reef sculpture.

Construction for some of these projects is already underway, including the dog run at Rivervale Shores, which is expected to be completed this year.

Apart from the new spaces, the Sengkang MPs said that their five-year masterplan include town improvement projects like repair and redecoration work.

About 50 per cent of the estate have undergone such work, and the remainder will be done in the next several years, according to Assoc Prof Lim.

Meanwhile, MP Chua said that Sengkang Town Council will continue to operate normally even with the coming elections.

He recalled how the WP took over management and maintenance of the newly-formed Sengkang GRC from the PAP-run Pasir Ris-Punggol and Ang Mo Kio town councils after the 2020 General Election.

"And similarly, the most important point is that work continues. It is business as usual for Sengkang Town Council, and I think even during the General Election itself," he said.

Can new amenities sway voters?

AsiaOne spoke to some Sengkang residents to find out how they felt about the five-year masterplan.

A Rivervale estate resident is looking forward to the new green spaces like the edible rooftop garden.

"The parks have been around for quite some time," said the 40-year-old father of two, who declined to be named. "So, an upgrade will be great."

Compassvale resident Tan Taa Keng, 70, said that hopes that the town council will improve the cleanliness of her estate.

"I have neighbours who own dogs, causing the stench in the lift that is so unbearable," said the retiree, adding that she did not voice her grievance to her MP since "they will not help much".

While Sengkang is a relatively new town with more than 50 per cent of residents there are under the age of 40, Tan hopes to see more elderly-friendly features such as railings and recreational spaces where seniors can exercise at.

Another Compassvale resident, who wanted to be known as Choo, felt that the five-year masterplan with the "flashy new amenities" shows "effort" from the MPs.

But the 58-year-old brand development manager said that it will not be a factor in deciding which party to vote for in the elections.

"I will ask myself whether my life so far has been satisfactory," said Choo. "I'm more concerned about my family, my children… their overall wellness and the high cost of living- not all this (the masterplan)."

