Salt, sauces and instant noodles to have Nutri-Grade labels by mid-2027

SINGAPORE – Nutri-Grade labels will be mandatory for sodium-heavy products such as salt, sauces, seasonings and instant noodles by the middle of 2027, if they are given C or D grades. This is in a bid to encourage Singaporeans to make healthier dietary choices amid high rates of chronic diseases.

Like the labelling for beverages, such products will be graded A to D, with D being the least healthy choice.

Products rated D, which would have the highest levels of sodium, sugar, and/or saturated fat, cannot be advertised.

The label will also be updated to highlight the ingredient of concern that results in a product’s final grade, to better help consumers understand the basis of the grade.

For example, if the sodium content for an instant noodle is graded C, but its saturated fat content is graded D, the product will have a D grade and the label will indicate the saturated fat content.

The Nutri-Grade scheme for beverages implemented in December 2020 has moved the needle in terms of pushing manufacturers to cut sugar levels in their products. The median sugar level of pre-packed drinks has dropped from 7.1 per cent in 2017 to 4.6 per cent in September 2023.

Now, the Government hopes the labelling initiative can help to curb excessive intake of sodium and saturated fat.

Announcing the expanded scheme at an event commemorating the 55th anniversary of the Singapore Heart Foundation at the National Gallery Singapore on April 6, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said: “Good health does not come at a high cost at all. It is about picking up simple habits, being more physically active, having good sleep habits, cutting down (on) salt, sauces, cooking oil.

“When we cook, opting for products with the healthier choice. I think it may taste different initially. It requires some getting used to. But before long... you start tasting the ingredients rather than tasting the sauce.”

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung delivering a speech at an event commemorating the 55th anniversary of the Singapore Heart Foundation on April 6. Photo: The Straits Times

Under the Nutri-Grade labelling scheme for beverages, a single set of sugar and saturated fat content criteria covers a variety of drinks like fruit juices, milk, bubble tea, soft drinks and instant powdered beverages.

A differentiated grading system will apply for products like salt, sauces, seasonings, instant noodles and cooking oil.

The products are divided into 23 sub-categories, including salt and salt substitutes, cooking oil, and a range of condiments such as ketchup and oyster sauce, seasoning mixes, soups and broths, and instant noodles. Each sub-category will have its own criteria for A to D grades.

For example, if 100g of a light soya sauce contains less than 4,000mg of sodium and less than 10g of sugar, it will be graded A. But a brand of bean paste would be graded A if 100g of the product contains less than 3,300mg of sodium, under 10g of sugar, and less than 1g of saturated fat.

The Ministry of Health and the Health Promotion Board (HPB) said this grading system encourages reformulation within each product sub-category, while preserving the diversity in Singapore’s cuisines.

If there is only a single criterion for sodium thresholds, there might be some sub-categories where all the products would be a D grade, said an HPB spokesperson.

“In that case, the question becomes, are we saying that certain categories of products should never be in the market? I think that will have a further impact on our reputation as a food culinary hub,” the spokesperson added.

The scheme aims to shift consumers towards healthier alternatives of a certain product type.

MOH and HPB reached out to more than 7,000 industry and expert stakeholders, as well as the public, in developing these measures.

The 2022 National Nutrition Survey found that nine in 10 people here consumed 3,620mg of sodium a day, almost double the recommended daily limit for sodium of less than 2,000mg, which is about one teaspoon of salt.

A key source of sodium intake is salt and sauces added during cooking, and in meals eaten outside of the home. Similarly, saturated fat accounted for 36 per cent of total fat consumed by Singapore residents, higher than the recommendation of no more than 30 per cent.

Such consumption patterns have led to high rates of high blood pressure and high cholesterol among Singaporeans, with 37 per cent and 31.9 per cent, respectively, suffering from the conditions.

The health authorities said shifting to lower-sodium ingredients for one typical meal can reduce sodium intake by 10 per cent to 30 per cent.

Today, four in 10 of all salt, sauces, seasonings, instant noodles and cooking oil purchased by Singaporeans are equivalent to Grade D.

The authorities say the grading thresholds have been set so that it is practicable for the industry to progressively reformulate their products, and they will have enough lead time to do so.

Manufacturers can tap HPB’s Healthier Ingredient Development Scheme, a grant to support development of healthier products. Industry guidance documents and toolkits will also be available.

[[nid:698350]]

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.