Hong Kong actor Lee Lung Kei still plans to marry fiancee 37 years younger after her release from prison

To Hong Kong actor Lee Lung Kei, true love is not determined by age but companionship and compatibility.

The 74-year-old revealed in an episode of TVB talk show Mystery Files on April 1 that he recently proposed to his fiancee Chris Wong again in prison, where she's serving her sentence.

The 37-year-old Chinese artist was sentenced last June to 25 months in prison for overstaying and possession of false documents, but is expected to be released this July, according to Hong Kong media reports.

Lung Kei shared in the show that he's received 410 letters that Chris had written to him from prison. In return, he would also share his weekly schedule with her.

"Writing letters to each other is important for us because although we can meet twice a month and half an hour each session, there would still be many things that we haven't spoken about when the time is up," he said.

Their relationship came to light in 2020 when Lung Kei shared that Chris had miscarried in her third trimester.

In 2023, he revealed they had been dating for four years and had plans to get married later that year, but because of the travel restrictions due to Covid-19 pandemic, he hadn't had the chance to travel to China to get her parents' blessings.

That year, he also told Hong Kong media he had transferred seven of his properties to her to ensure her future is secured.

In the show, Lung Kei shared that he brought up marriage to Chris again recently while visiting her in prison and she reportedly told him she would marry him.

Claiming he had met the "right woman", he added he would put a ring on her finger and register their marriage when she is released.

As for the wedding ceremony, he said they want it to be a small affair where they would have a meal with a few friends.

Lung Kei shared that Chris' family had objected to their relationship at first because of the huge age gap, but as they couldn't stop them, they could only consent to it.

When asked how Chris was attracted to him, he said: "When two people match, they just do."

[[nid:716353]]

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com