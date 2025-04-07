'I felt lonely and upset': Grandma, 73, worked at hawker stall to support grandkids during daughter's imprisonment

Every weekday, Habsah Binte Dol wakes up at 2am to prepare for her job as a cook in a hawker stall.

She is 73, and took on the responsibility of looking after her grandchildren, aged 14 and 18, after her daughter was jailed in 2024 for drug abuse.

Woon Roselin, was released from jail in March, but Habsah still works five days a week, 12 hours a day at an ayam penyet stall near her home in Bedok, earning less than $1,000 a day, to help support the family.

After finishing her shift at 4pm, Hasbah's day isn't over. She heads home to prepare dinner for her grandchildren or occasionally runs errands, such as grocery shopping.

In addition, she also manages the household chores, including doing the laundry and sweeping the floors.

Despite her advancing age, Habsah still has the energy and spirit to keep working.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Habsah recounted the difficult and lonely period when she first took on the role of caring for the two teenagers.

"My daugher (her only child) was sent to the prison, and there were many times when I felt lonely and upset," said the elderly woman, who lost her husband in 2016.

"I never expected to be in this position, it is a lot to handle."

She pointed out that the role of being a caregiver to her two grandchildren is both tiring and strenuous.

"I am already so tired and worn out from going through all of this. Even if I don't want to, I still have to carry this burden," she added.

Though the journey has tough, Habsah has found a sliver lining that her bond with her grandchildren has grown stronger.

In spite of the challenges, Habsah's grandson, Alif, has been a strong source of support, encouraging her every step of the way.

Alif, who is doing national service, told AsiaOne that he is grateful for everything his grandmother has done and understands the challenges she faces.

"My grandmother never once gave up on us. She could have simply enjoyed her retirement, but because we are her grandchildren, she chose to work again to support us," said the former ITE student.

"Sometimes, I try to help her by caring for my younger sister too, so the load is lightened for her."

Alif's younger sister, who prefers to be known as Sara, was sitting for her PSLE when her mother was sentenced. Sara is now in secondary school.

When asked about his future plans, Alif shared that he intends to pursue a career in design once he finishes national service, and hopes to get a job to help support his family.

'Regret everything that I have done'

Meanwhile, Roselin told AsiaOne that she is happy to be back and plans to turn her life around.

"I have learnt a lot during the time I was away from my children, and I regret everything I've done," said the 43-year-single mother.

Like her mother, Roselin now works as a chef assistant in a restaurant, striving to turn her life around and give back the support her mother provided during her time away.

Although the road to reintegration may be long and difficult, she remains hopeful about rebuilding her relationship with her children.

"As a mother, I did things I shouldn't have done, especially when I have two teenage children. My hope is that they will find a better path and avoid the missteps I made," said Roselin.

Since her return, Habsah has also noticed a positive shift in her daughter's behaviour, as she actively works towards becoming a more caring and attentive mother.

"I am glad that my daughter is back. Since her return, I have noticed many changes in her. She is much closer to the children now," the grandmother said.

The family is currently receiving support from the non-profit organisation, New Life Stories, through its family strengthening programme.

