Daily roundup: Man charged for allegedly stealing over $1,800 worth of items at Changi Airport in 3 hours — and other top stories today

1. Man charged for allegedly stealing over $1,800 worth of items at Changi Airport in 3 hours

A man allegedly stole more than $1,800 worth of items within three hours at Changi Airport.

Indian national Singh Sangar was charged on Monday (April 7) for reportedly stealing from five different shops... » READ MORE

2. NewJeans changes social media handles and deletes posts after court ruling

NewJeans have changed their social media handles once again, no longer reflecting their February change to NJZ.

This follows an injunction issued by the Seoul Central District Court on March 21 barring the K-pop girl group from pursuing independent activities... » READ MORE

3. 47 injured in Tokyo expressway bus accident; at least 1 Singaporean on board

Forty-seven passengers were injured after a tour bus rear-ended another while both vehicles were travelling on an expressway on Saturday (April 5) in western Tokyo.

At least one Singaporean passenger was on board the rear-ended bus... » READ MORE

4. Stocks dive in Asia, markets hunger for rapid US rate cuts

Major stock indexes plunged in Asia on Monday (April 7) as White House officials showed no sign of backing away from their sweeping tariff plans, and investors wagered the mounting risk of recession could see US interest rates cut as early as May.

Futures markets moved swiftly to price in almost five quarter-point cuts... » READ MORE

