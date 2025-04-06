How to pay in China like a local: 2025 guide for foreigners and tourists

If you've ever tried to pay with cash in China and been met with a blank stare — or worse, held up a line while the cashier scrambled for change — you're not alone. In 2025, digital payments aren't just the norm; they're practically the only way to pay.

Whether you're buying dumplings at a street stall or booking a high-speed train ticket, chances are you'll be scanning a QR code to do it.

China's cashless economy has been evolving for years, but with recent pushes for even tighter integration of mobile payments — like biometric scans and digital yuan trials — it's never been more important to get on board.

If you're visiting, navigating this system can feel overwhelming, but don't worry. This guide will walk you through setting up the must-have e-wallets, linking your overseas bank account, and making seamless transactions — so you can ditch the cash confusion and pay like a local.

In the news: Amex collaborates with Alipay

In Feb 2025, Alipay announced a partnership with American Express, allowing Amex users to link their cards directly — no local bank account needed.

This simplifies payments for tourists and business travellers, building on previous integrations with Mastercard on Alipay and Visa, Mastercard, and JCB on WeChat Pay. It's another major step toward making China's digital economy more accessible to the world.

Alipay and WeChat Pay dominate payments in China, handling everything from ride-hailing to restaurant bills via QR codes. With cash becoming increasingly rare and digital payments expanding, setting up these apps isn't just convenient — it's essential.

Here's what you can expect:

WeChat Alipay Spending limits Per Transaction: ¥6,000 (~S$1,140) Monthly: ¥50,000 (~S$9,500) Annually: ¥60,000 RMB (~S$11,400) Per Transaction: ¥14,400 (~S$2,680) [Without ID] ¥36,000 (~ S$6,700) [With ID] Annually: ¥360,000 (~S$67,000) [With ID] Transaction fees Below ¥200 (~S$38): No charges Above ¥200: A fee of 3per cent applies Exchange rates Set jointly by the card entity and your bank, ensuring clarity and some level of consistency for users.

What payment methods are commonly accepted in China?

In China's digital payment arena, three titans rule the financial landscape: Tencent’s WeChat, Alibaba’s Alipay, and the newcomer e-CNY. As a result, China leads global mobile payment adoption with a staggering 92 per cent of consumers using QR-code payments as their go-to method.

1. WeChat

Known locally as Weixin, WeChat commands 55 per cent of mobile payments. It's not just a wallet — it's a digital Swiss Army knife combining social media, messaging, and entertainment. Over 90 per cent of Chinese citizens use it, with 80 per cent regularly making retail and peer-to-peer transactions through the platform.

2. Alipay

Also known as Zhifubao, Alipay controls 40 per cent of mobile payments. This digital ecosystem integrates essentials like Didi rides and Taobao shopping. More than 92 per cent of China’s population relies on it daily. While major establishments typically accept both payment systems, smaller vendors sometimes offer only WeChat payment.

3. e-CNY

Introducing China's digital yuan-the government's answer to private payment platforms — is gaining momentum fast. With 264 million transactions worth 83 billion yen (S$15 billion) already processed in trial regions as of May 31, 2024, this state-backed digital currency is no longer just an experiment.

Recent upgrades allow top-ups via international merchants (Visa/Mastercard) and registration with foreign phone numbers, making it increasingly tourist-friendly in this cashless ecosystem.

Payment Coverage WeChat Pay Alipay e-CNY In-store purchase Yes Yes Yes Online purchase Yes Yes Yes Didi (taxi service) Yes Yes Yes Food delivery order Yes Yes Yes Taobao (online purchase) No Yes Yes TMall (online purchase) No Yes Yes Jingdong (online purchase) Yes No Yes Peer transfers Yes Yes Yes Red Envelopes Yes Yes Yes Utility Bills Yes Yes Yes Train/plane tickets purchase Yes Yes Yes Bike sharing apps payment Yes Yes Yes

How to set up WeChat and Alipay payment

Both platforms allowed foreign credit cards to be linked. Once you've done this, these apps will be your main payment gateway while in China. It's much more convenient.

Here are some easy-to-follow steps for setting up.

Download The App: Simply download the app at your Apple or Google Play store. Register An Account: Click "Sign Up" or "Register" and provide your mobile number (even a foreign one) Verify Your Identity: Follow through with the verification process. Linking Your Foreign Credit Card: Alipay: Open the app, click on "Me", then "Bank Cards", and finally "+" to add your card.

WeChat: Go to "Me", then "Services", "Wallet", "Cards", and "+ Add a Card".

e-CNY App: Tap "Open/Add e-CNY Wallets" and choose any authorised operator that supports international service to open your e-CNY wallet(s).

Thankfully, both Alipay and WeChat do not charge transaction fees for amounts below 200 yen. For transactions over 200 yen, a three per cent fee is applied. Refunds are processed proportionately to transaction fees.

For those intending to stay in China for an extended period, you should consider getting a local phone and bank card to access the full range of Alipay Singapore or WeChat payment services.

Paying by QR code

Payments using WeChat or Alipay can be done in two ways:

Scan the merchant’s QR code using your app, input the payment amount, and your password. Let the merchant scan your payment QR code.

Finding your payment QR code is simple. On Alipay, it's under the homepage's search box. On WeChat, it's under "Me", then "Wallet", and "Money".

If faced with a slow network connection, adjust your phone's positioning or connect to the establishment's Wi-Fi.

[[nid:709422]]

What other payment apps and methods are available in China?

While the limelight often goes to Alipay and WeChat due to their vast user base and extensive features, there are other key players which bring their own unique merits:

1. UnionPay

Founded in 2002, UnionPay has quickly expanded its services beyond China. It is now recognised in 183+ countries and regions, surpassing Visa and MasterCard in the number of cards issued.

The platform uniquely blends domestic dominance with international reach, offering a seamless payment experience in China while ensuring convenience abroad.

Integrated digital solutions: UnionPay offers QR code payment, online payment, and contactless payment features, making it versatile in both brick-and-mortar and online settings.

International acceptance: Over 25 million merchants outside mainland China accepted UnionPay, making it invaluable for travellers.

Competitive exchange rates: UnionPay provides competitive currency conversion rates, especially when used in countries along the Belt and Road Initiative routes.

UnionPay supports two modes of payment: Push Mode and Pull Mode.

How to pay through the Push Mode:

Download the UnionPay app and bind a UnionPay card. Activate the "Scan QR Code" function within the app. Scan the merchant's QR code to initiate the payment. Confirm the transaction details, and the payment is complete.

How to pay through the Pull Mode:

Download the UnionPay app and link it to a UnionPay card. Open the app and navigate to the QR code generation feature. Present the generated QR code to the merchant for scanning. The merchant scans the QR code, and the payment is processed.

2. International mobile payment systems

Apple Pay and Samsung Pay have ventured into China. While their adoption in China might be modest, their high-security standards and user-friendly interfaces make them reliable for the international community.

Familiarity: For international tourists or expatriates, using these services offers a semblance of familiarity.

Enhanced security: With tokenisation, these systems replace card details with a unique code for each transaction, minimising risks associated with data breaches.

Loyalty integration: Users can integrate various loyalty and membership cards, making it more than just a payment solution.

Apple Pay

For expats and tourists, Apple Pay offers a sense of familiarity and its trademark user-friendly convenience. Foreigners can use the e-wallet for in-store shopping and in-app purchases in China on Apple compatible devices of course.

To set up Apple Pay in China:

Change your Apple ID country/region to China in the "Settings" app. Add a new payment method for China (Alipay, WeChat Pay, or UnionPay bank card). Follow the prompts to complete the payment authorization setup.

By using tokenization, Apple Pay replaces card details with unique codes for each transaction, minimising risks associated with data breaches. Users can also integrate various loyalty and membership cards.

Note: Before updating your location to China, ensure you’ve spent any store credit or balance on your Apple ID, cancelled subscriptions, and completed memberships, preorders, rentals, or Season Passes to avoid any technical complications.

Samsung Pay

This android powerhouse offers another convenient option for its users in China. To make a payment with Samsung Pay, simply:

Swipe up from the bottom of the home screen, regardless of whether the phone is locked or the screen is off. Scan your fingerprint to authenticate the payment. Place your phone near the card reader. Check to make sure payment is processed.

3. Changi Pay

In September 2023, Changi Pay partnered with Liquid Group to join the Alipay+ ecosystem, allowing Singaporeans to transact with millions of Chinese merchants via the app. To use Changi Pay, you'll need the Changi App, which has amassed over one million downloads on iOS and Android devices.

Key features include:

Seamless QR code payments at Alipay+ enabled merchants across China

Competitive exchange rates without additional platform fees.

Up to $25 e-vouchers when you use Changi Pay in China

Travel Insurance from just $1.78 per day, including comprehensive coverage, instant issuance, Covid-19 and Monkeypox protection, and 24-hour helpline support.

Earn rewards with Changi Pay and exclusive weekly promotions on shopping and dining.

To use Changi Pay to pay locally in China:

Scan dynamic merchant QR

Log in to Changi Pay Tap on "Pay" in the Changi App OR Tap on "Pay" in Changi Pay Scan the Alipay QR Code presented by the cashier Payment amount in Singapore Dollars will appear and tap ‘Continue’ Tap ‘Pay’ to make payment (Do verify the payment amount before doing so) Payment completed

Scan static merchant QR

Log in to Changi Pay Tap on "Pay" in the Changi App OR Tap on "Pay" in Changi Pay Scan the Alipay QR Code presented by the cashier Enter payment amount in CNY and tap ‘Confirm’ Payment amount in Singapore Dollars will appear and tap 'Continue' Tap "Pay" to make payment (Do verify the payment amount before doing so) Payment completed

4. DBS

The largest local bank is making headway by integrating its debit/credit cards and PayLah! App for transactions on WeChat and Alipay. Furthermore, PayLah! can tap on UnionPay's QR code to purchase products and services. Conversely, Chinese merchants can scan the customer's QR code as well, bringing added convenience to all Singaporeans travelling.

With the DBS PayLah! app, users can now:

Scan UnionPay QR codes to make payments at a wide range of Chinese merchants (retail and eCommerce)

Enjoy automatic currency conversion from SGD to RMB for hassle-free transactions

Experience a straightforward and secure way to pay like a local in China

To use Scan UnionPay QR with DBS PayLah!:

1. Scan to Pay

Launch PayLah! app and tap Scan Scan the UnionPay QR Code and enter payment amount (if required) Review and confirm your transaction details

2. Generate a QR Code for the merchant to scan

Launch PayLah! app and tap My QR Tap on UnionPay and select either Mainland China or SG & Others Present your QR Code to the merchant to scan Tap Begin Payment Review and confirm your transaction details

5. YouTrip

YouTrip is a popular payment app among Singaporean travellers, with one in five Singaporeans now using their service.

It allows users to add their YouTrip Mastercard to Alipay and WeChat Pay without the need for a Chinese bank account. This makes it incredibly convenient for tourists to make cashless payments in China.

To link your YouTrip card to Alipay:

Download the Alipay app, set up your account, and ensure it’s verified Click on 'Me', tap 'Bank cards', and select '+ Add Card' Set up your 6-digit payment password Enter your YouTrip Mastercard details To pay, tap on 'Pay/Collect' or the 'Scan' icon and scan the merchant's QR code

To link your YouTrip card to WeChat Pay:

Download WeChat and verify your account with your passport or ID number Click on 'Services' under 'Me', then go to 'Wallet' Tap 'Cards' and click on 'Add a card' Enter your WeChat PIN to verify your identity, then add your YouTrip Mastercard details To pay, go to ‘Me’, tap on the money icon, and scan the merchant’s QR code

6. OCBC

OCBC now offers Singaporeans a direct payment route to China through its partnership with Alipay+. The timing couldn't be better, with the app launch coinciding with increased travel to China.

Key advantages:

Real-time competitive exchange rates without additional fees

No service fees; you pay only the SGD equivalent based on the provided exchange rate

Direct QR payments at Alipay+ merchants

No third-party apps required

Security and spending parameters are straightforward. For purchases over SGD200, you'll need additional authentication via OCBC OneToken, hardware token, or SMS OTP. Otherwise, daily limits are fairly reasonable. You can spend between $0.10 and $3,000 per day.

OCBC Digital extends beyond China, allowing users to pay to Alipay+ QR merchants across 16 destinations: China, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, United States, UAE, Philippines, Thailand, Macau, Australia, UK, Europe Economic Area (EEA) countries, Switzerland, San Marino, and Qatar.

Both options now are stacked alongside DBS's existing UnionPay partnership, giving Singaporeans multiple digital wallets to navigate China's cashless landscape without fumbling for physical Renminbi.

7. Online transaction facilitators

Tailored to the requirements of both local and international transactions, these facilitators are indispensable for those engaged in global eCommerce or those needing to transfer money frequently. One such example is XOOM, a PayPal service that allows you to send money to China easily.

Ease of international transfers: With a vast network across countries, platforms like XOOM simplify cross-border transactions.

Buyer and seller protection: XOOM offer protection against fraudulent transactions, ensuring peace of mind for both parties.

Currency flexibility: This facilitator supports multiple currencies, providing competitive conversion rates and reducing the need for multiple accounts.

How to start sending money to China with XOOM:

Log in with your PayPal credentials or create a Xoom account. Enter the amount of money to send, the recipient’s details, and where they’ll receive the money in China. Choose a payment method: PayPal, bank account, credit card, or debit card. Confirm and send the money.

How to send money to mobile wallets in China with XOOM:

Enter the amount you wish to send. Select "Mobile Wallet" as the receiving option. Provide your recipient’s mobile wallet account information. Choose a payment method: PayPal account, bank account, credit card, or debit card. Confirm and send the money.

[[nid:715841]]

Frequently asked questions on digital payment methods in China

1. Can you use Revolut in China?

Based on recent travellers' experiences, some users have been able to connect their Wise card directly to Alipay without using the TourCard. It appears Revolut can be linked via Alipay's main interface. However, network errors can occur, especially when using a VPN to ensure a stable connection.

If you're exploring local payment alternatives, consider WeBank by Tencent for its streamlined digital banking. On the other hand, Alibaba's MYbank emphasises a user-first approach, prioritising user needs and offering 24/7 service.

2. How about paying with regular credit cards in China?

For Singaporeans keen on maximising financial benefits from their credit cards, the Bank of China offers significant advantages. Notably, Bank of China credit cards provide more transparent and favourable exchange rates, giving cardholders an edge with the Yuan currency exchange.

Furthermore, these cards often come with lower transaction fees when compared to popular services such as Wise, OFX or Paypal.

Alternatively, we recommend bringing these international bank credit cards along for better perks in China:

Citi PremierMiles Visa Card: Affiliated with Chinese banks, providing air mile accruals and more.

HSBC Premier Mastercard: Grants access to HSBC’s vast network and exclusive privileges at various Chinese outlets. But only available exclusively to HSBC Premier customers.

BOC Travel Card: This Bank of China card waives annual fees for two years and doubles international spending rewards with access to UnionPay’s vast network of over 24 million merchants and 210,000+ ATMs.

3. Is it true that you’re going to get an attitude from Chinese store owners if you use cash?

In major cities, WeChat Pay and Alipay have essentially replaced cash. Pull out physical money and you might as well wear a sign that cries "TOURIST."

As a Reddit user perfectly put it: "My Chinese colleague jokingly said if you want everyone to know you're a tourist just pay with cash." However, rural China tells a different story. Cash transactions there aren't just accepted-they're sometimes met with nostalgic appreciation.

Bottom line: Pack both options. Digital payments for urban adventures, cash for countryside excursions and backup. Better prepared than embarrassed

4. Are there ATMs in China?

While the use of ATMs in China has significantly reduced due to the widespread adoption of mobile payments, teller machines can still be found in most populous places — particularly outside banks, shopping malls, transportation hubs, and convenience stores.

However, not all ATMs are foreigner-friendly. It's essential to know which ones to use or risk getting your card eaten by the machine! It's best to find ATMs from reputable banks that are known for being foreign cards friendly with added security:

Bank of China (BOC)

China Construction Bank (CCB)

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)

Most Chinese ATMs accept Visa (Plus), Cirrus, Mastercard, and Maestro. They support both chip-and-pin cards and cards with only a magnetic stripe on the back.

To check whether an ATM accepts your card, look for your card's logo on the machine. Alternatively, you can find the nearest compatible ATM using Visa's online locator or MasterCard's online locator.

Keep in mind that Chinese ATMs charge fees, usually between 20 yen to 30 yen per transaction. Additionally, your domestic bank may charge additional withdrawal and foreign transaction fees.

Love-hate relationship with international payment platforms and China

The dance between international financial powerhouses and China's payment ecosystem has been nothing short of fascinating. Visa, Mastercard, and American Express have long navigated a labyrinth of regulatory hurdles while UnionPay dominated the local scene.

This isn't merely about planting corporate flags in new territory. It's about creating seamless financial experiences that mesh perfectly with China's digital DNA.

The Mastercard-WeChat alliance signals China's warming stance toward global financial partnerships and sketches the blueprint for a future where Eastern and Western payment systems don't just coexist-they enhance each other.

As China hosts this year's China Open, China Masters, and World Games, visitors will be introduced not just to sporting excellence but also the country's unrivaled cashless ecosystem — where a smartphone is the only tool you need.

Heading to China soon?

When you touch down in China, don't be dazzled only by the Great Wall — look around and notice how everything runs on smartphone screens.

The country's cashless ecosystem is the backbone of daily life, with everything from groceries to taxis paid for with a quick QR code scan. It's seamless, fast, and, quite frankly, the future — whether you're ready or not.

[[nid:715548]]

This article was first published in MoneySmart.