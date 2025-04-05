Woman hit by car at Sengkang East Drive pedestrian crossing after cars refuse to give way

A woman was hit by a car at Sengkang East Drive despite having right of way at the pedestrian crossing.

In dashcam footage from April 4 shared by Facebook page SG Road Vigilante, two people can be seen crossing the road at a discretionary right-turn junction, where cars can turn right into oncoming traffic or pedestrians without the use of red-amber-green (RAG) arrows.

The green-man light was flashing, and two cars can be seen passing in front of the man and woman, before the latter is hit from behind by a third car and falls over.

The vehicle capturing the dashcam footage stops before the pedestrian crossing, with the video showing the woman getting up and continuing on her way, as well as the driver of the affected vehicle stopping by the roadside a short distance away

The incident led to outrage in the comment section, with one netizen noting that "not a single driver chose to stop" to allow them to cross.

A commenter wrote: "Even until today, there are pedestrians who still do not know how to cross the road safely at pedestrian crossings despite the right of way."

"Even until today, some drivers still don't know how to open their eyes and drive," another countered.

In a written reply to a parliamentary question in May 2024, Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat said there were about 2,700 reported accidents with 56 of them resulting in fatalities at discretionary right-turn junctions between 2019 and 2023.

Since 2018, the Land Transport Authority has implemented RAG arrows at over 1,200 traffic junctions with plans to do so at 200 more, subject to further site studies.

"This will further reduce the proportion of traffic junctions in Singapore that allow motorists to make discretionary right turns to less than 15 per cent of all signalised junctions," Minister Chee said.

"Most of the remaining junctions are single-right turn lanes with only one lane of oncoming traffic, so the risks are lower."

