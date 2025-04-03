Gossip mill: Diana Ser's son to enlist, Takeshi Kaneshiro back after 3 years, agency says late Sulli wasn't forced to film nude scene

Diana Ser's son to enlist

It seems like it's almost time for local television host Diana Ser to temporarily let go of her 18-year-old son Jake.

In an Instagram post uploaded on April 1, Diana hinted at his upcoming military enlistment.

"So here we go… Mama's not ready," she wrote in the caption, adding a crying emoji.

She attached a video where she and her husband, former actor James Lye, took Jake to a hair salon and took turns to shave his head.

Some netizens commented on Jake's appearance while others sympathised with Diana.

"Papa and mama are so gentle. The barber in camp does it like they are mowing the lawn with a 30-second deadline. Don't worry, if I survived, your son will do just fine!" said one netizen.

"So tall and handsome like your dad," remarked another.

Diana, 52, and James, 55, also have two daughters Christy and Jaymee.

Takeshi Kaneshiro back after 3 years

This is for the ones who've been waiting for Japanese-Taiwanese heartthrob Takeshi Kaneshiro to return to the public eye.

The last we saw him was in 2022 when he donned the cover of ElleMen China.

On March 27, Japanese household retailer Muji posted two photos of the 51-year-old on their Weibo page.

In the first snap, he's clad in white, with one hand stylishly tucked in his pocket while the other holds on to a bicycle. The second photo shows him sitting down and admiring a plant in his hand.

"Together with Muji Friend Takeshi Kaneshiro, we explore the ideal symbiotic relationship between people, nature and objects," they wrote.

The following day, they posted a two-minute behind-the-scenes video of him during the photoshoot.

Takeshi, who is best known for films like Chungking Express (1994), Fallen Angels (1995) and House of Flying Daggers (2004), is said to be living in Japan.

Agency says late Sulli wasn't forced to film nude scene

Amid the scandal surrounding his dating history with late actress Kim Sae-ron, South Korean star Kim Soo-hyun is also embroiled in a controversy related to another deceased celebrity.

On March 28, the brother of singer-actress Sulli demanded clarifications from Soo-hyun, 37, and his director cousin Lee Sa-rang, also known as Lee Ro-be, who directed the 2017 film Real starring Soo-hyun and Sulli.

The brother accused them of pressuring her into filming nude scenes in the film despite a body double being available.

According to her family, she suffered significant psychological distress after filming the movie. She was found dead in her home in October 2019.

Talent management agency Gold Medalist, co-founded by Soo-hyun and Sa-rang, refuted the allegations in a statement released on April 2, claiming Sulli was aware of the explicit scenes prior to filming.

"When signing the contract, a separate clause specifying the extent of exposure was included," they said in a report by Korea JoongAng Daily.

"The decision to participate in the film was made after Sulli and her agency thoroughly reviewed all the details."

They added there was no body double on set and only a "stand-in actor" was there to help.

"The script, storyboarding and filming fall under the production team's responsibilities, and we would like to clarify that Soo-hyun, who participated in the project as an actor, was not involved in these aspects."

