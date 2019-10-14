K-pop star Sulli found dead: Reports

Lam Min Lee
Lam Min Lee
AsiaOne

 

K-pop star Sulli was found dead in her house in Seoul today (Oct 14), according to South Korean media.

The manager of the 25-year-old singer-actress alerted the police after reportedly discovering the body.

He had visited her residence as he was unable to contact her since their last phone call on Oct 13.

Police are investigating the cause of her death.

It seems that she took her own life but we are also looking into other possibilities," a police officer said.

She appears to have lived alone in the house and no suicide note was found, Yonhap reported.

Fans were shocked by reports of the death, for Sulli had just released her EP Goblin in June, her first recording as a solo artist.

She also hosted JTBC talk show Night of Hate Comments, which first aired in the same month.

In the show, Sulli and three other co-hosts discussed how they dealt with hateful comments, malicious rumours, and cyberbullying.

She was grappling with severe depression, police revealed.

The star herself is no stranger to controversy — she recently made headlines when she accidentally exposed her breast during a live stream.

Sulli, whose real name was Choi Jin-ri, was best known for being part of Korean girl group f(x), which debuted in 2009. She left the group in 2015 to focus on acting.

