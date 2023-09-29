'I'm so done with PSLE': Diana Ser watches Ah Girls Go Army with daughter just before her English PSLE

While some parents would panic on behalf of their kids before a major exam, others go easy on themselves.

Local television host Diana Ser used to be the former when it came to her eldest child's Primary School Leaving Examinations (PSLE), but seems to have gotten tired of it now that she's going through it for the third time with her youngest.

The 51-year-old has three kids — Jake, 17, Christy, 15 and Jaymee, 12 — with her actor-turned-banker husband James Lye.

Diana went on Instagram yesterday (Sept 28) to share how she has changed when it comes to her children's PSLE period.

"Came home from work to this PSLE kid. Should I not have gone to work and hung around at least for the first paper?" wrote Diana, attaching photos with Jaymee.

She added that they spent yesterday watching Jack Neo's 2022 military comedy film Ah Girls Go Army and had to translate the Hokkien bits for Jaymee.

"So much for preparing for PSLE English," she remarked with a laughing emoji.

Concluding, she brought up Jake, the eldest of the three children: "I'm so done with PSLE. And this is an official apology to my firstborn: Son, you had it the worst because I was the one panicking. I'm sorry."

Netizens in the comments section sympathised with her while others expressed their worries for their own children.

"Totally identify with the 'so done with PSLE' part! And it's only my first one haha," wrote one netizen.

"Wait till you get to IB or O -Levels," said another, bringing up the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme for 16- to 19-year-olds.

Another commented: "My son is going to go through that ordeal in a couple of years. I'm worried."

Local former actress Jacelyn Tay, who was just battling her worries over her son Zavier's PSLE, gave her encouragement: "Jiayou for PSLE."

