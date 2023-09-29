'I used to laugh at parents who were so anxious about PSLE': Jacelyn Tay now feels 'kan cheong' over son's exams

Just last month, local former actress Jacelyn Tay shared how she told her son Zavier that lower grades are "no big deal" ahead of his Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE).

Yesterday (Sept 28) it seems that her worries have gotten the better of her.

The 48-year-old took to Instagram to recount her week prior to Zavier's first PSLE paper.

"The past one week has been intense. PSLE! Today is the first written paper - English… A pat on the back for mamas and papas who made ourselves jailbirds, accompanying our children to study," wrote Jacelyn, adding that she only started to do the latter six days ago.

She remarked that she was "never the anxious type" when it came to Zavier's PSLE until the previous night where she was frantically making sure he had enough pens.

She was also unaware that correction tape is not allowed during exams as she avoided getting involved in Zavier's studies to let him "be independent".

"Hwah… no correction tape? Then how? Cancel and strike-off the wrong word?" pondered Jacelyn, who then advised Zavier to "not write too many wrong words".

"Well… I am not sure if that was terrible last-minute advice or not," she added.

Despite her worries, Jacelyn said that she is "blessed with a good boy" who is clear of what he needs to do.

She continued: "Since he was young, I deliberately did not get involved with his school work as I wanted him to be responsible for everything he does. It is not my job to make sure his homework is done."

She shared that Zavier had no tuition for all his subjects except Chinese language and ended the post lightheartedly: "Now your 'kan cheong (nervous) mama can only pray at home for you to have a clear mind…

"I used to laugh at parents who were so anxious about PSLE. Sigh… now I understand. I think I will be worse when he goes to army."

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cxts0lOyhFe/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Jacelyn was married to her businessman husband for eight years before they divorced in 2018.

Netizens in the comments section sympathised with Jacelyn, with some sharing similar feelings and others comforting her.

"Yes, me too. Yesterday I was kan cheong until I prepared two pencil cases because my little man always forgets to bring his," one wrote.

Another commented: "I feel you — my son is also sitting for his English PSLE paper today. Let's cheer on our little brave warriors. It will be over before we know it! We got this!"

"Haha, when he goes to the army you will worry more! But I don't think you should worry as they have very good arrangements, and furthermore, your boy is so independent," comforted another.

