PSP's potential new candidates seen at walkabout in Boon Lay

Potential candidates for the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) were seen at a walkabout in Boon Lay on April 5.

Under the new electoral boundaries established on March 11, the neighbourhood surrounding Boon Lay Place Food Village is part of the West Coast-Jurong West Group Representative Constituency (GRC).

Sani Ismail, Stephanie Tan and Sumarleki Amjah were spotted interacting with diners at Boon Lay Place Food Village.

They were joined by NCMP and PSP's first vice-chairperson Hazel Poa.

Who are the new faces?

Speaking to the media after the walkabout, Sani Ismail shared that he joined PSP about seven to nine months ago.

The 49-year-old managing director and in-house legal counsel for a property management company said he decided to join the party after Dr Tan Cheng Bock came out of retirement and formed it.

“The energy in PSP matches with what I have,” he said.

Fellow party member Stephanie Tan was introduced as a homemaker and ex-legal counsel on the Instagram page of PSP Women's Wing.

According to PSP’s newsletter The Palm, the 36-year-old has two young children and graduated with a law degree from the National University of Singapore.

She has been spotted at various PSP walkabouts, dating back to early 2024.

Another new face Sumarleki Amjah was also seen interacting with diners and stall owners at the hawker centre.

According to his Linkedin profile, he is currently the head of packaged food and business development at Del Monte, a food and beverage company.

During the walkabout, he appeared to be on friendly terms with the owner of Ghee Huat, a stall selling fried oyster. He mentioned visiting the stall earlier and promised to patronise again soon.

PSP’s plans for GE2025

PSP is keeping a tight lid on its plans for the upcoming General Election and asked the media to keep an eye out for members joining the party’s walkabouts.

When asked about the recent 10 per cent tariffs imposed on Singapore by the US, Sani Ismail said the PSP has a “different proposal” to help the government address that. He did not elaborate.

In the 2020 General Election, the People's Action Party team, led by then-Transport Minister S Iswaran, won West Coast GRC with 51.69 per cent of the vote while PSP earned 48.31 per cent of the vote.

PSP's founder Dr Tan, current party chief Leong Mun Wai and Poa were on the party's West Coast GRC slate.

It was the narrowest loss that year in all contested election grounds, and it enabled PSP to send Leong and Poa into Parliament as NCMPs.

