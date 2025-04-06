Former MOF director Shawn Loh seen at Jalan Besar GRC community events

Shawn Loh, the former director of security and resilience programmes at the Ministry of Finance (MOF), was seen at three Jalan Besar community events on Sunday morning (April 6), intensifying speculation that he will be fielded as a candidate in the upcoming General Election.

Loh joined incumbent MPs -- Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo, Senior Minister of State Heng Chee How, Denise Phua and Dr Wan Rizal Wan Zakariah -- at the launch of Horizons @ Jalan Besar, a programme to nurture young leaders in community service.

The Horizons launch was held alongside Jalan Besar GRC's annual Mega Give and Take Market, which provides free groceries and school supplies to lower-income families.

He also joined the MPs at the launch of the Jalar Besar Town Council 5-year master plan for 2026 to 2030.

The plan was crafted following a months-long engagement effort, gathering insights from more than 3,000 residents through street interviews and online surveys.

It will focus on three key pillars: creating a vibrant and sustainable town through improvements to parks, fitness corners and playgrounds; building a caring community through inclusivity by improving accessibility and wayfinding for residents with mobility needs; and forging strong bonds through facilities which provide spaces for interaction and understanding.

Teo, who is the GRC's anchor minister, also thanked residents for their feedback and support for the town improvements over the past five years - fitness corners, lift upgrading, and upgrades to markets and hawker centres - which have benefitted more than 53,000 households.

'I leave to further this mission of public service' : Shawn Loh

Shawn, 38, a father of four, left the civil service this week after 13 years.

In a LinkedIn post on Saturday night (April 5) which was also shared on his new Facebook page, Loh shared excepts from his resignation letter.



"The civil service gave me the opportunity to contribute across multiple areas over more than a decade: in education, social security, population planning, investment promotion, and finance. It even gave me the chance to get a couple of invaluable years in the private sector.

"As a younger public officer, I did not expect to stay this long in the civil service. But the people kept me going," he said in his post.

He added that the civil service had empowered him to make positive changes, and changed him positively by inculcating in him "a mission to improve the lives of all Singaporeans".

"It is with this mission in mind that I take the next step. I joined for the job, stayed for the people and the mission.

"And now, I leave to further this mission of public service".

