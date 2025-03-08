International Women's Day: Meet the Singapore women levelling up in gaming

Singaporean women are making waves in the gaming industry — slay, queens! A 2023 report from Niko Partners found that 37 per cent of gamers are female in Asia, and they are outpacing the growth of new male gamers annually.

From esports champions to game developers and industry leaders, these powerhouses are proving that gaming is for everyone. As they continue to break barriers, challenge stereotypes, and create opportunities, they're shaping a more inclusive gaming landscape for future generations.

This year, to commemorate International Women's Day (March 8), here are some of the inspiring women taking Singapore's gaming scene to the next level:

Tammy Tang

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DCLklDYShZ2/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

A bonafide legend in the gaming scene, Tammy "furryfish" Tang founded Singapore's first all-female esports squad Team Asterisk in 2005 and has worn multiple hats in the esports industry as a gamer, streamer, influencer, and esports event manager.

Her efforts led to the creation of the Female Esports League (FSL), a platform dedicated to uplifting women in gaming and setting a strong foundation for future female gamers.

Abigail Kong

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C0XXFdgvrSd/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Abigail "Kohaibi" Kong put Singapore on the map with her incredible performance at the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Game Changers Championship in December 2024. As the only Singaporean on Team SMG, she helped secure a spot in the international competition after their victory at the VCT 2023: Game Changers Apac Elite, bagging US$12,000 in prize money.

Teo Kah Hui

Kah Hui is a champion for gender inclusivity in the gaming industry. As Global Localisation Manager at Keywords Studios, she has also taken on leadership roles as a Women in Games Ambassador and Co-Director of Women in Games Asia. She actively drives discussions on women empowerment, mentorship, and professional development in gaming.

Marjorie Poon

Majorie is the co-founder of Emerge Group, which oversees the management of over 100 pro gaming teams and content creators. She is determined to change perceptions of esports and gaming, advocating for more female leadership in the industry. Her goal is to show young girls that gaming isn't just a hobby — it's a viable career path.

Elicia Lee

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/B96MSQiHALs/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

A veteran in the gaming industry, Elicia started her career at Electronic Arts and later co-founded Eliphant, a leading game marketing and events company. Eliphant has organised major local gaming events such as Gamescom Asia and TableCon Quest. Despite the industry being dominated by men, she continues to push boundaries and create spaces for women in gaming.

Gwen Guo

Gwen is making noise in the gaming industry — literally! As Co-Founder and Creative Director of Imba Interactive, a game audio studio, she has contributed to top-notch game sound design for games like Cuisineer and Battlesky Brigade: Taptap from local game developers BattleBrew Productions and the music-centric Malaysian AAA title No Straight Roads.

Hannah Batrisyia

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DDyvNyhT2vA/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

After facing online harassment for being a female gamer, Hannah co-founded Project Get Flamed! to combat toxicity in gaming communities.

The initiative, which has reached over 1,800 young local gamers, educates players on handling online negativity through interactive programmes and discussion series. By fostering a safer gaming environment, Hannah is empowering the next generation of gamers to play with confidence.

Valerie "Aya" Seng & Team SG: SEA Games Medallists

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Ceixw2TtCmP/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Team Singapore made history at the 2022 SEA Games by clinching the country's first-ever women's esports medal. Led by captain Valerie 'Aya' Seng, the team comprising of Bay 'Minuet' Hui Qing, Chua "Candyburn" Yun Qin, Jeslyn "Claria" Kweh, Jolene "Lustreless" Poh, Xiang "Shashalala" Sha Sha and Wong "Vainie" Ming Yan, secured silver in the League of Legends: Wild Rift event. Their steady gameplay and determination paved the way for greater recognition of female esports athletes in Singapore.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.