Man, 55, found dead in car left stationary for 2 days in Paya Lebar

A 55-year-old man was found dead in a car at Upper Paya Lebar Road on April 3.

An employee of a company located nearby notified the police after upon discovering the man in the driver's seat with brown liquid flowing from the corner of his mouth, reported Shin Min Daily News on Saturday (April 5).

The car had reportedly been parked in the same spot for two days.

In response to queries from AsiaOne, the police said they received a call for assistance along 123 Upper Paya Lebar Road last Thursday at about 3.45pm.

A 55-year-old man was found lying motionless in a car at the location and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A photo in the Chinese publication showed a black Kia SUV parked at the side of the road and covered with a white sheet.

The police reportedly retrieved a waist pouch from the vehicle and placed the items — several Singapore and Brunei banknotes — on a white cloth.

An employee from a nearby company who did not wish to be named told Shin Min that he had seen the man in the parked car on the evening of April 2. He thought the man was sleeping then.

"I didn't expect that when I went out to smoke at around 3pm the next day, the same car was still there," he said. It was then that he sensed something was amiss. "I was thinking how could someone sleep for so long?"

Shin Min reported that two women and two men, believed to be relatives of the deceased, arrived at the scene at about 6pm. One of the women burst into tears after identifying the body while the two men wept.

The body was taken away in a black van at about 7pm.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play. Police investigations are ongoing.

