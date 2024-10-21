$10 million Toto jackpot today following 3 draws with no winners

An estimated $10 million is up for grabs at today's Toto draw after the past three draws saw no winners.

According to Singapore Pools' website, the prize money snowballed from $1.2 million on Oct 10, to $2.9 million on Oct 14 and $5.6 million on the last draw on Oct 17 with no winners for the Group 1 prize.

The last time the prize money snowballed above $10 million was in May earlier this year, where a lucky winner took home over $13 million.

At the most recent draw last Thursday (Oct 17), there were four winners who shared the Group 2 prize of $144,271.

A Group 1 prize was last won during the Oct 7 draw, where the jackpot of $3 million was bagged by a sole winner.

The draw will be held later tonight at 9.30pm.

