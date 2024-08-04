4 winners split $6m Toto jackpot in National Day draw

Four lucky punters shared the grand prize of about $6 million from the National Day Toto draw, each walking away with about $1.5 million.

The Toto draw was held on Friday (Aug 2) and the winning numbers are 14, 16, 22, 23, 36 and 42, with the additional number 21.

The second prize of about $1.26 million was split among 10 people, each winning about $126,000.

According to the Singapore Pools website, some of the grand prize winners placed their bets at outlets in Chin Swee Road and King George's Ave.

One placed their bet through iToto System 12.

Back in July, a single punter won the $6.1 million Toto jackpot. This winner bought his System 7 ticket at the Singapore Pools outlet at Block 508 Jurong West Street 52.

