'Dreams don't expire': Desmond Tan buys first landed home, marks 39th birthday

On his 39th birthday yesterday (Aug 19), local actor Desmond Tan revealed he had purchased his first landed property — a dream come true for the actor.

He posted a set of photos on Instagram — one of him standing at the entrance of his new home, another of him holding what appears to be the keys and several more with his one-year-old daughter.

"This birthday, my heart is too full to hold it all. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine owning a piece of Singapore, a landed home for my family," Desmond wrote in the post's caption.

He added that he's excited to transform the space into something special.

"Funny how life works. The child who once pressed his face against car windows, staring at houses he thought were only for others, now holds the keys to his own," he remarked.

"This isn't just brick and mortar... it's every 'I can't' turned into 'I will,' every prayer answered, one by one."

He also thanked those around him for their birthday wishes and gifts: "Through it all, my dream job carried me, my family's love anchored me, and God's grace sustained me. To my village — you held me up when my steps wavered. This home is our testimony. Dreams don't expire. Keep going!"

In December 2021, Desmond married his university sweetheart in a castle wedding in France and the couple announced the birth of their daughter in March 2024.

In April this year, he revealed that they are expecting a baby boy.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DNiFp-sTktK/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

[[nid:721506]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.