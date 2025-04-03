'Blessed beyond measure': Desmond Tan and wife expecting second child

Local actor Desmond Tan and his wife are expecting their second child.

The 38-year-old revealed the good news in an Instagram Reel today (April 3) with the caption: "Blessed beyond measure! Our little family is growing, and we can't wait to welcome our baby boy into the world. Having our firstborn reveal the gender of her sibling means the world to us."

The Reel featured a photo shoot with Desmond, his non-celebrity wife and their daughter, with the pregnancy and the baby gender-reveal at the end.

Local celebrities and fans congratulated him and sent their well-wishes.

In December 2021, Desmond married his university sweetheart in a castle wedding in France and they announced the birth of their daughter in March 2024.

