Surprise! Desmond Tan marries university sweetheart in France

Another local star is no longer on the proverbial shelf.

After Rebecca Lim's surprise engagement last month, her former BFF Desmond Tan is now married.

The wedding was held in France and the 35-year-old posted the wedding photos on Instagram earlier this evening (Dec 7).

His talent management agency said: "Desmond Tan has married his university sweetheart of 12 years. The couple had a fairy-tale castle wedding in France and is currently having their honeymoon."

In his post, Desmond wrote: "Once upon a time, I became yours and you became mine. We stay together through tears and laughter because that's what they call happily ever after."

Many of his celebrity friends left well-wishes in the comments.

Zoe Tay said: "It's not easy finding a soulmate, and it's even harder to find a lifelong partner. You have to persist once you've found true love, and you have to be happy forever. Congratulations!"

Radio DJ Kenneth Chung added: "Finally! Congrats bro! May you both be together until you're old and have children soon. Please, you not very young liao."

