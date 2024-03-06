Desmond Tan and wife welcome daughter: 'In your tiny fingers, we hold the promise of tomorrow'

Local actor Desmond Tan is now a dad!

The 37-year-old announced the good news in an Instagram post today (March 6).

"In your tiny fingers, we hold the promise of tomorrow and the purest love imaginable. Our hearts are forever changed by your arrival," Desmond wrote.

In October last year, he revealed that he and his wife, whose identity is not revealed, are expecting their first child together. Last month, he shared that he had postponed work for his daughter's birth.

His latest post was accompanied by two photos, showing them holding on to their baby's tiny hands.

Desmond added: "From the first cry to the first touch, every moment with you is a testament to the incredible love that brought you into our lives. I love you, my little one!"

Below his post was an outpouring of well-wishes from local celebrities, including Yvonne Lim, Lin Meijiao, Huang Biren and Richie Koh, fans and netizens.

