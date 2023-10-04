'We have a tiny miracle on the way': Desmond Tan's wife pregnant with baby girl

Congratulations are in order for Desmond Tan and his wife!

Today (Oct 4), the local actor announced on Instagram that the couple are expecting their first child.

"Definitely the happiest news to share: Mrs Tan and I are welcoming a baby girl in 2024!" the caption read.

The accompanying video shows Desmond, 37, with his finger on his lips and a sign that reads, "Shhh... we haven't told them yet".

There are toys on the floor as the couple — with his wife hiding her face behind Desmond — sit with their two dogs on the sofa. Desmond holds up a sonogram showing that his wife is pregnant and kisses it.

The caption continues: "Every day, we're still in awe that we have a tiny miracle on the way, and our hearts couldn't be happier!"

Well-wishes came pouring in from many of Desmond's showbiz pals, including Jeanette Aw, Tyler Ten, Jean Danker, Zhang Zetong, Selena Lee and JJ Neo.

In 2021, Desmond married his university sweetheart in a castle wedding in France, and she has remained out of the public eye, with the actor only posting shots of her from the back or without her face visible.

