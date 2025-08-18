Kim Jong-kook announces marriage

South Korean singer-host Kim Jong-kook announced today (Aug 18) his upcoming marriage through a handwritten letter posted on his fan cafe's forum.

In the letter, the 49-year-old wrote: "I've always prepared myself that one day I'd be able to write something like this and post it myself, but as I prepare to do it, I find myself nervous and trembling more than I ever imagined...

"Still, please congratulate me and support me... It's a bit late, but how fortunate I am to be going on this path, right?"

The Running Man star also mentioned that he and his bride - whose identity is not announced - are planning to hold their wedding soon, in a private ceremony with only family, relatives and a few acquaintances present.

Jong-kook's agency Turbo JK Company said: "It's even more meaningful to make this new start in the significant year of his 30th debut anniversary. It would be great if many people could send him warm support and congratulations."

He is currently preparing a 30th-anniversary commemorative album and a concert slated for October 2025.

[[nid:721402]]

kristy.chua@asiaone.com