Apple analyst Kuo thinks Face ID with a Mask makes under-screen Touch ID unnecessary

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is backtracking on his prediction that iPhones will sport under-display Touch ID. Earlier, he predicted that iPhones will feature this technology sometime in 2023 or 2023.

According to reports from The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg, an under-display fingerprint scanner was a feature that Apple explored for some iPhone 13 models.

An under-display fingerprint scanner would have been useful back when wearing face coverings was mandatory and Face ID didn't work when you wore one.

However, with masks no longer mandatory in some situations and given the adoption and success of Face ID with a Mask thus far, Kuo thinks an under-display fingerprint sensor now seems superfluous even if its a feature found on many high-end Android phones.

Face ID is significantly more convenient than Touch ID, and now that it works even if you are wearing a mask, there's little need for an additional sensor under the screen which would surely add some heft and manufacturing complexity.

