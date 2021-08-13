Apple and Google ring in changes so kids and teens are safer online

Apple and Google have recognised the additional need to help parents keep their children safe online. Specifically, this revolves around images of children online.

Apple reaches into iCloud

Alerts will be sent if the content is deemed unsafe.

PHOTO: Apple.

In an online announcement, Apple said that they had worked with child safety experts to implement new child safety features in three areas and will be rolled out later this year in updates to iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and macOS Monterey. These are:

New communication tools will enable parents to play a more informed role in helping their children navigate communication online. The Messages app will use on-device machine learning to warn about sensitive content, while keeping private communications unreadable by Apple.

iOS and iPadOS will use new applications of cryptography to help limit the spread of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) online by detecting such images stored in iCloud Photos.

Updates to Siri and Search provide parents and children expanded information and help if they encounter unsafe situations. Siri and Search will also intervene when users try to search for CSAM-related topics.

Google will start by making image removal easier

Family Link has some safety features parents can enable for their kids. Image courtesy of Google.

PHOTO: Google

Google said they were introducing a series of changes for users under the age of 18 that will be rolled out over the coming weeks and months. Some of the changes are: