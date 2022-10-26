Apple announces Resident Evil Village for Mac, arrives Oct 28 with macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16

Gone are the days where gaming is reserved for Windows machines, for Apple has announced Resident Evil Village for Mac.

The title is due to arrive in the App Store on Oct 28, and will mark the first project for RE Engine to support macOS Ventura.

Optimised to take advantage of Metal 3 features like MetalFX Upscaling, the game is designed to run natively on every Apple silicon-powered Mac, from the MacBook Air to Mac Studio.

The upcoming Winter's Expansion DLC pack is an added bonus – its launch on the same day means Mac users will have immediate access to extra content, including a third-person mode, a new story mode, and more.

This is on top of the offerings from Apple's newest update, macOS Ventura.

Now available for free on Macs with Apple silicon and Intel-based Macs, it will ship with the following notable features, among others:

Continuity Camera: Use iPhone as your Mac webcam. Continuity Camera works wirelessly – so there's nothing to plug in. Enjoy great capabilities on any Mac, like Studio Light, Portrait mode and Centre Stage. And all-new Desk View uses the Ultra Wide camera on iPhone to show off your desk and face at the same time in a call on Mac.

Use iPhone as your Mac webcam. Continuity Camera works wirelessly – so there's nothing to plug in. Enjoy great capabilities on any Mac, like Studio Light, Portrait mode and Centre Stage. And all-new Desk View uses the Ultra Wide camera on iPhone to show off your desk and face at the same time in a call on Mac. Stage Manager: Stage Manger helps you concentrate on your work and easily switch between apps. It automatically organises apps and windows-displaying your current app in the centre and all your other open apps in a handy overview on the side.

Stage Manger helps you concentrate on your work and easily switch between apps. It automatically organises apps and windows-displaying your current app in the centre and all your other open apps in a handy overview on the side. Mail: With helpful features for managing email, you can do things like schedule email, unsend an email a few moments after sending it, compose beautiful email with rich links, and more. Plus, an improved Search experience makes it easy to find what you need in no time.

iPad users are also set to get an upgraded experience. With iPadOS 16, they will be able to enjoy the same perks on Mail and Stage Manager, alongside other minor updates to Safari (shared Tab Groups), iCloud (shared Photo Library) and Freeform, a new productivity app with a flexible canvas and full support for Apple Pencil that's scheduled for later this year.

The iPad Pro models will additionally boast Reference Mode, which ensures that the 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display matches the colour requirements in workflows like review and approve, colour grading, and compositing, where accurate colours and consistent image quality are critical.

Both macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16 are available as free updates now, with Resident Evil Village coming to Mac devices on Oct 28.

Set a few years after Resident Evil 7, the game brings an all-new storyline that follows Ethan Winters as he goes through hell to get his kidnapped daughter back.

ALSO READ: October games roundup: Blockbuster titles releasing back to back

This article was first published in Geek Culture.