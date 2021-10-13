Apple announces Unleashed event, happening Oct 19

The next Apple event is called Unleashed and it is taking place next week on Oct 18 at 10am PDT. That's Oct 19 at 1am in Singapore time.

As usual, Apple didn't say what it's going to announce but rumours suggest it will finally be taking the wraps off the eagerly anticipated 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Word on the street is that these new notebooks will feature a faster version of the M1 chip that debut last year and that these notebooks might have mini-LED displays.

And with new Macs, what better time is there to also announce the availability of macOS Monterey?

And lastly, some believe that Apple might also take the opportunity to announce new AirPods.

At any rate, Mac users holding out for a completely revamped MacBook Pro can finally heave a sigh of relief. Your time has come.

Unleashed! These next six days are going to speed by. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/0ops2bVPvl — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) October 12, 2021

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.