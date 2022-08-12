Apple could raise prices of the iPhone 14 Pro models

Apple could raise the prices of the iPhone 14 Pro models.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims the average selling price (ASP) of the iPhone 14 lineup will increase by about 15 per cent compared to the ASP of the iPhone 13 lineup.

In addition, Kuo predicts price hikes for the iPhone 14 Pro although he did not reveal the figures.

Prices of the iPhone 13 Pro range from $1,649 (128GB) to $2,479 (1TB), while the prices of the iPhone 13 Pro Max range from $1,799 to $2,629.

If there is a 10 per cent price hike, consumers in Singapore could be looking at base prices of the iPhone 14 Pro to start from $1,814 and iPhone 14 Pro Max to start from $1,979, which translates to almost an increase of $200!

Korean blog Naver reported earlier this month that Apple is unlikely to raise the price of the iPhone 14 base model, and the decision was apparently made "at the top executive level".

ALSO READ: Apple may launch at least 4 new smart home products by early 2024

Due to component shortages, Covid-19 lockdowns in China, rising inflation and production costs, Nikkei Asia warns prices of consumer electronics devices such as phones, tablets and PCs will increase this year.

Analyst Chris Caso from financial services Raymond James expects Apple to raise prices of its new products this year.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.