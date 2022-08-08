Apple may launch at least 4 new smart home products by early 2024

Apple may be making another big push into the smart home by 2024.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg claims Apple is working on "at least four new smart home devices in its labs, but not all will see the light of the day." The four new smart home products include a high-end HomePod, a new HomePod mini, a product for the kitchen that combines an iPad and a speaker, and a product for the living room that combines the Apple TV, camera and HomePod.

Gurman reported on the fourth product in April this year. The hybrid device with features of the HomePod, Apple TV and FaceTime camera, is expected to be the centre of Apple's smart home approach. He also reported in June that a new HomePod model, codenamed B620, is coming in 2023 and will be powered by the same S8 chip in the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.