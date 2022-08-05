Apple iPhone 14 base model likely to have same price as the iPhone 13

Apple is unlikely to raise the price for the iPhone 14 base model according to a tipster on the Korean blog Naver.

Citing information from an unnamed "major US financial institution", the tipster says the decision to not increase the price of the iPhone 14 base model is made "at the top executive level".

If the rumour turns out to be true, it would be the second consecutive year that Apple maintains the price of the base model despite the rising production costs, component shortages and supply chain disruptions caused by Covid-19 lockdowns.

Nikkei Asia reported in September 2021 that consumers should expect prices of phones, tablets, PCs and other electronics to increase this year. Analyst Chris Caso from financial services Raymond James expects Apple to raise prices of its new products this year.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.