Enforcement officer lays tape measure on road to assess illegal parking, impresses netizens

A video of an enforcement officer using a measuring device on a car suspected of being illegally parked has tickled netizens and earned praise.

In the minute-long clip shared by Facebook page Roads.sg on Friday (May 30), the officer — dressed in the uniform worn by Certis Cisco parking wardens — places a yellow tape measure along the road, parallel to a black car.

The black car appears to have been parked illegally at Swanage Road, with its rear end seemingly obstructing the footpath.

The enforcement officer then snaps a picture of the car from the front and walks back to the rear and inspects the tape measure.

The post has garnered over 1,500 views and 200 comments, with netizens both amused by the situation and also impressed by the officer's diligence.

"Imagine if you receive the letter of the summon: Dear xxx. Your vehicle was parked 0.1 cm out," wrote a Facebook user.

"Professionalism at work," commended another.

While some asked if the measure was necessary, others pointed out that the officer was simply making sure to collect evidence in case any car owner disputes their summons.

According to the Road Traffic Rules, it is an offence to park in a manner which causes unnecessary obstruction to other road users, such as by blocking entrances/ exits or footways.

It is also an offence to park or wait within six metres of any road intersection or junction.

