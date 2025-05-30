'Your cue to show some care': LTA rolls out new Helping Hand card for commuters who need more assistance

Commuters who need a little extra help when using public transport will soon have a simpler way to ask for it — with the launch of a new card under the Helping Hand scheme.

In a Facebook post on Friday (May 30), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said that commuters can indicate the type of assistance they need — such as directions, help with tapping their fare card, or being alerted when they reach their stop — on a blank space at the back of the Universal Helping Hand card.

"Spot someone carrying a bright yellow card? That's your cue to show some care!" Said LTA on their Facebook post, adding that the card makes it easier for staff or other commuters to offer the necessary help.

The Helping Hand scheme is an initiative by the Caring SG Commuters Committee to foster a more caring, welcoming and inclusive public transport system.

In March, then-Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng said in his ministry’s Budget debate that the new card will be in addition to the earlier cards issued under the scheme.

Under the initiative, the LTA first piloted the "May I have a seat please" sticker in October 2019 to help passengers be aware of those with hidden or invisible medical conditions who need a seat more for their public transport journeys.

It later included a lanyard and card for passengers with long-term conditions in April 2021, while the sticker version is more suitable for people with short-term medical conditions.

Two new cards were later introduced in May 2023 — a "This is a wheelchair" card which helps paediatric wheelchair users alert public transport staff and other passengers to give way to them, and a "Please alert me when I am approaching my stop" card for passengers with visual impairments or conditions like dementia.

More than 15,000 lanyards and cards were distributed as last November and feedback "has been positive", said then-Minister of Transport Chee Hong Tat on February.

Just like the three cards, the new Universal Helping Hand card has a bright yellow look.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Baey, who is now Minister of State for Transport, said that the new card was developed based on commuter feedback, which recognises that those travelling on public transport have different needs.

"I hope this makes commuting more inclusive and comfortable for everyone," he added.

LTA said that commuters can collect the new card at passenger service services in MRT stations and bus interchanges, as well as SimplyGo ticket offices.

AsiaOne has contacted LTA for more information on the new Helping Hand card.

chingshijie@asiaone.com