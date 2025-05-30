French President Macron and PM Wong sample local fare at Lau Pa Sat; sign deals on defence, AI at summit

Following a casual visit to Lau Pa Sat for local delicacies on Thursday (May 29) night, Singapore and France commemorated 60 years of diplomatic relations with multiple memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to deepen cooperation in areas such as defence and artificial intelligence.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and French President Emmanuel Macron exchanged MoUs at a joint press conference on Friday (May 30), ahead of Macron's keynote address at the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's largest forum on security and defence.

Forty-seven countries, including 40 minister-level delegates, are attending the 22nd edition of the Dialogue at the Shangri-La Hotel from May 30 to June 1.

Speaking about a shifting global order and heightened uncertainty on Friday, PM Wong emphasised the need for "like-minded countries to work together to put in place the outlines and the pillars of a new order that will ensure stability and continue shared prosperity for countries around the world".

The MoUs mark Singapore's first comprehensive strategic partnership with a European country, and Singapore will be a constructive partner that will "always be a steadfast supporter to advance these areas of shared interest together in order to achieve win-win outcomes for both sides".

Defence

According to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Singapore and France signed the France-Singapore General Security Agreement, which will facilitate the sharing and mutual protection of classified information between the two countries.

They also agreed to support and deepen security cooperation in areas of mutual interest beyond defence, including counterterrorism and cybersecurity.

Singapore and France's respective civil aviation authorities have also signed a new agreement to "collaborate comprehensively" on aviation across key major areas, including safety and security, air traffic management, environment, training & education and aviation innovation.

Partnership within the maritime sector will also be enhanced as both countries plan to conduct various pilot projects in key focus areas, including the safe bunkering of alternative marine fuels, as well as data exchange to enhance port efficiency.

Digital technologies & AI

At a separate bilateral meeting on Wednesday, Singapore and France reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral collaboration in key areas of digital policy and innovation.

Signed by Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo and France’s Minister Delegate for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Technologies Clara Chappaz, the roadmap sets out new areas for collaboration, including artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity and quantum technologies.

Singapore’s and France’s AI Safety Institutes will also ramp up knowledge exchange on AI safety and collaborative research to advance responsible use of safe and trustworthy AI.

Civilian nuclear energy

The two nations also signed a cooperation agreement to establish bilateral civil nuclear cooperation as Singapore explores the potential deployment of nuclear energy domestically.

With France being one of the largest users of nuclear energy, the agreement will facilitate information sharing on various technologies of interest to Singapore, such as the "exchange and training of personnel, exchange of scientific and technical data and participation of personnel in research and development activities related to nuclear energy".

The National Environment Agency and the French Authority for Nuclear Safety and Radiation Protection also signed an MoU regarding radiation and nuclear safety, regulatory matters, and the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

Dinner at Lau Pa Sat

Macron landed in Singapore on Thursday, for the third and final stop of his Southeast Asian tour following visits to Indonesia and Vietnam.

Macron and PM Wong, together with their spouses, visited Lau Pa Sat last night and were greeted by a throng of people hoping to get a glimpse of the world leaders.

Stopping for pictures with eager onlookers, the two leaders also had a taste of some local dishes — chee cheong fun and char kway teow.

