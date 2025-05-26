NDP 2025 marks SG60 with expanded celebrations from Padang to Marina Bay

More Singaporeans will be able to partake in this year's National Day Parade (NDP) festivities as the NDP live show will extend from the Padang to Marina Bay for the first time, on National Day (Aug 9).

The festivities will also continue over the weekend into the heartlands at five community sites across the island on Aug 10.

Details of NDP 2025 were revealed at a media event on Monday (May 26) morning, including the theme song and music video that tie in with the theme Majulah Singapura that commemorates Singapore's 60th year of independence.

A nod to the national anthem, this year's theme honours Singapore’s 60-year nation-building journey, and calls on Singaporeans to celebrate their past while building a collective future together.

The theme song for the 2025 parade — Here We Are — will be performed by local singers Kit Chan and Charlie Lim, as well as The Island Voices.

Chairman of the NDP 2025 executive committee, Colonel (COL) Chong Shi Hao, also highlighted the "changed world" and "unchartered waters" that Singapore currently faces, adding that this year's NDP theme also acts as a "rallying call for Singaporeans that we're all in it together".

NDP 2025's expanded festivities

The scale of NDP 2025 will surpass previous parades, given that it will commemorate the SG60 milestone.

Beyond the typical celebrations held at the Padang, the festivities will take place over an "expanded canvas" that reaches Marina Bay for the first time in history, said COL Chong.

According to COL Chong, the live show at the Bay will feature water floats, performances on a new mobile floating stage and the lighting up of the city skyline through fireworks and light projections.

Live NDP screenings will also be held with LED screens and audio systems at the Bay, complemented by interactive booths and activities.

By expanding the live show to the surrounding Marina Bay area, this year's NDP executive committee hopes that this "immersive experience" will dazzle some 227,000 spectators at both sites.

In the lead-up to National Day, Singaporeans will also be able to participate in expanded Bay Celebrations at five locations: The Promontory, Bayfront Event Space, The Meadow at Gardens by the Bay, Marina Barrage, and Singapore Sports Hub.

Another event unique to NDP 2025 is the Uncasing of Colours ceremony — a precise military ceremony where the State Colours and Regimental Colours are paraded — that will take place at Marina Square before the parade on August 9.

Similar to 2024, the NDP celebrations will continue on August 10 across five community sites across the island thanks to a joint effort by the parade's executive committee and People’s Association.

There, Singaporeans can look forward to a multitude of displays by the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and Home Team, in addition to fireworks, drone shows and family carnival activities.

"We want to give Singaporeans an opportunity to demonstrate [the] national spirit as well as give back to society," said COL Chong, who is the commander of the 3rd Singapore Division.

Mobile column

Come August 9, Singaporeans watching the inaugural parade will be able to catch the highly-anticipated Jump of Unity, where the Red Lions and the Republic of Singapore Navy’s naval divers will parachute onto the Padang and into Marina Bay respectively.

NDP 2025 will also feature the largest number of contingents, in addition to a special aerial tribute by the Republic of Singapore Air Force to conclude the Parade and Ceremony segment.

The mobile column, a "core favourite" that Singaporeans "know and love" according to COL Chong, will also be brought back to the parade for the first time since 2019.

This will showcase assets from the SAF, Home Team and Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.

"Through our celebrations, we want to reflect on how far we have come together. We want to use it as a way to unite Singaporeans, to highlight the shared values that bind us together, and also hope will inspire future generations of Singaporeans.

"It is in this spirit that we invite all Singaporeans to come together to celebrate our nation's birthday," COL Chong said.

Here We Are: NDP 2025 theme song

Written by local singer-songwriter Charlie Lim, this year's parade theme song song echoes the theme of Majulah Singapura and draws on the idea of home, belonging and the progress Singapore has made over the past 60 years.

The music video, directed by He Shuming, is set in the familiar environment of a school hall, meant to embody the shared experiences of Singaporeans, young and old.

The theme of community is further enhanced by bringing the likes of Lim, NDP veteran Kit Chan, The Island Voices and around 100 Singaporeans together, representing how everyone's voices can be seen, heard and known.

