Israel may be in breach of international law by restricting aid to Gaza: PM Wong

SINGAPORE — Israel may be in breach of international law by restricting the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Speaking at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron on May 30, PM Wong said: "The restrictions imposed on the delivery of humanitarian supplies are completely unacceptable. In our opinion, it may even be a likely breach of international humanitarian law. So it cannot be justified."

While Singapore has always said that Israel has the right to defend itself, it has "gone too far and its actions have caused a terrible humanitarian disaster", he added.

The press conference was held by both countries at Parliament House to announce the upgrading of their relationship across several domains including defence, intelligence and nuclear power.

Speaking to foreign and local media, PM Wong also reiterated that Singapore supports the right of the Palestinian people to their homeland through a negotiated two-state solution, beyond the current crisis.

It joins countries around the world to call for an immediate ceasefire, the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid, the protection of civilians and the return of hostages, he added.

There are international efforts on a ceasefire as well as a road map towards a two-state solution, he added, noting Singapore's participation in an international conference in June - co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia - to work towards a solution.

The June conference — organised by the United Nations — plans to achieve concrete solutions to end the conflict. Its working groups include security arrangements for both Israelis and Palestinians, the economic viability of a Palestinian State, and humanitarian action and reconstruction.

PM Wong was answering a question posed to Mr Macron by a French media outlet on Europe's stance on the conflict, and whether the European Union was considering sanctions on Israel.

Mr Macron, who spoke first, said all will depend on choices made by the Israeli government in the coming days and "it is very clear that we cannot allow the situation to continue".

He said the blockade on the delivery of humanitarian aid has made the situation on the ground unbearable.

Mr Macron said: "All the humanitarian aid coming from all around the world is being blocked by the Israeli army. This is not acceptable."

If there is no response in line with the humanitarian situation in Gaza "in the coming hours and days... we will have to harden our collective position", he added.

He added that Europe may have to apply sanctions, but he has hope that the Israel will change its stance and allow aid.

Mr Macron said: "France will contribute to putting together this conference in New York in June, and I had a very important discussion with the prime minister here on our co-operation in the context of this conference."

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has intensified following the resumption of Israel's assault since March after the breakdown of a two-month ceasefire.

On March 2, two weeks before the resumption of its military offensive, Israel imposed a total blockade on humanitarian aid and commercial supplies to Gaza.

In a statement on May 20, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged all parties involved to refrain from taking unilateral actions that hinder the peace process.

It reiterated Singapore's calls for the "immediate, full resumption" of humanitarian aid to Gaza, and for a ceasefire to be implemented immediately.

The US said on May 30 that it has drawn up another ceasefire proposal, which Israel has agreed to. News agency Reuters reported that this plan involves a 60-day ceasefire and the return of Israeli hostages in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners.

It also includes sending humanitarian aid to Gaza as soon as Hamas signs off on the agreement. Hamas told Reuters it was reviewing the plan.

