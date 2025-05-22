Kopitiam offering 60-cent hot kopi-o and teh-o from June to mark SG60

Singapore turns 60 this year and to celebrate the occasion, FairPrice Group has a slew of promotions.

Among them is Kopitiam's offer of hot kopi-o and teh-o at 60 cents from June 1 to Aug 31.

Customers can purchase the drinks from Kopitiam's Kopi Kiosks and The Kiosks across 79 outlets islandwide.

The drinks will be available throughout the day.

The celebratory 60-cent Hot Kopi-O and Teh-O deal is among a lineup of SG60 deals and promotions across FairPrice Group, with more to come, it shared in a press release on Thursday (May 22).

Another promotion customers can look forward to is the launch of a special SG60 Limited Time Promo Set from June 1 to 30.

For $1.60 (U.P. $2.50), customers can order hot kopi-o or teh-o with a slice of Harvest Fields' Hazelnut Chocolate Toast.

This will be available at all Kopi Kiosks and The Kiosks at food courts in malls, coffee shops and hawker centers managed by Kopitiam, excluding Greenridge, 504 Yishun and 542B Serangoon North outlets.

Earlier in April, it was announced that a new SG60 initiative will see deals and promotions offered by about 140 coffeeshops across the island at various periods throughout the year.

Five coffeeshop operators — Badaling Holdings, Broadway Food Centre, Chang Cheng, Koufu and Select Group — will offer special discounts and prices on selected food and drinks.

These include a variety of local favourites — from chicken rice to kaya toast.

Supermarket operators will also have SG60-specific deals. For instance, FairPrice Group is providing 12 weeks of discounts on popular house-brand products until May 28.

