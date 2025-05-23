Bak kut teh or laksa? Uniqlo's latest drop features Singapore food-inspired collection

If you're a Uniqlo fan looking to spice up your wardrobe, it might be time to go beyond the usual (and maybe overdone) Airism oversized T-shirt.

The Japanese fashion brand is looking to serve with its latest UTime! collection.

This series pays homage to Singapore's rich food heritage, and features quirky and colourful designs by local artists Tiffany Lovage and Kenneth Seow.

These tees are available from Friday (May 23) onwards at Uniqlo's Orchard Central Global Flagship, Jewel Changi Airport, VivoCity and Ion Orchard stores only.

Known for their whimsical and distinct style, artists Tiffany and Kenneth have created five unique designs inspired by beloved local dishes such as 328 Katong Laksa, Song Fa Bak Kut Teh, Hainanese Chicken Rice, Chilli Crab and Kaya Butter Toast Set.

The collection has also gotten the stamp of approval from some of the people behind these local favourites, such as 328 Katong Laksa founder Lim Lucy.

Those with a love for bak kut teh will be in for a treat as well.

Purchase the Uniqlo x Song Fa UTime! T-shirt in-store and you'll receive a free pack of Song Fa Bak Kut Teh spices.

This offer is valid while stocks last.

