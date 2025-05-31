Fire breaks out at Ubi coffee shop, 1 taken to hospital

A fire broke out at a coffee shop in Ubi on Friday night (May 30), involving the contents of a food stall on the first floor.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at 301, Ubi Avenue 1, at about 11.35pm and extinguished it with two water jets.

Seventy six residents were safely evacuated, with one senior citizen taken to Singapore General Hospital for follow-up and observation due to smoke inhalation.

A few other stalls in the coffee shop also sustained heat and smoke damage, they added.

The MP for Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim thanked SCDF in a Facebook post and added that residents on the third and fourth floors could return to their units safely at about 1.40am.

Grassroots volunteers provided water and biscuits.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

