Over 170 travellers nabbed for evading GST, smuggling large sums of cash in island-wide operation

More than 170 travellers were caught across Singapore's land, air, and sea checkpoints for smuggling cash and evading tax payments on imported goods in a week-long multi-agency enforcement operation.

Over 19,000 travellers and 1,600 vehicles were identified for the checks carried out from May 21 to May 27, according to a joint news release on Saturday (May 31).

The operation involved the Singapore Police Force (SPF), Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA), Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), Singapore Customs (Customs), National Parks Board (NParks), and Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

Among those held, 14 foreigners — aged between 26 and 77 — were nabbed for moving cash exceeding $20,000 or the equivalent in foreign currency into and out of Singapore without declaration or with inaccurate declaration.

One of these cases on May 24 involved three male travellers who were separately detected moving cash of various currencies valued between $22,938 and $541,000 into or out of Singapore without declaration.

Of the 14, four were issued with Notices of Warning, while seven were issued with composition sums amounting to $27,000.

The remaining three travellers are still undergoing investigations.

According to the police, it is a crime not to report cash or currency of more than $20,000 when crossing Singapore’s borders.

If convicted, offenders will face a fine of up to $50,000, a jail term of up to three years, or both. The cash may also be confiscated.

"We will take strict enforcement action against anyone who fails to make a full and accurate report of cash movements into or out of Singapore," said David Chew, director of the Commercial Affairs Department.

Separately, 153 travellers were also caught for failing to declare and pay Goods and Services Tax (GST) on goods such as tobacco products, liquor, POPMART toys and undeclared luxury goods.

In one case, a traveller was caught with four litres of Chinese liquor in excess of duty-free allowances.

Another traveller was also caught with 20 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes.

In total, the GST evaded amounted to $10,754 and $35,165 in composition sums were imposed.

Under the Customs Act, those found guilty of the fraudulent evasion of customs or excise duties can face a fine of up to 20 times the amount evaded, or a jail term of up to two years.

Travellers are also reminded to declare and make payment for taxable items prior to their arrival in Singapore.

[[nid:710203]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com