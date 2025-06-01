PHV drivers rally to raise funds after Grab driver dies suddenly, leaving behind 2 children

Several private-hire vehicle (PHV) drivers are rallying to raise funds for the family a Grab driver who died suddenly from a stroke, leaving behind two teenage children.

Gavin Neo, a 49-year-old single father, died on Thursday (May 29), according to an obituary notice shared within a Facebook group for PHV drivers.

According to user Lambo Lee who first made the announcement, Neo had suffered a stroke on Tuesday, two days before his death.

In their posts, several other drivers also appealed for donations to the family, affirming Neo's hardworking personality and dedication to his children as the sole breadwinner.

'It's for my kids and their future'

Neo was also known to work up to 16 hours daily, drinking three cans of Red Bull just to stay awake, according to Lee.

After working through the night, he would then rush home to send his daughter to school before sleeping and repeating the cycle.

"Gavin was a humble and down-to-earth guy, [who] always shares his experience with his peers and newer drivers in the same trade," wrote Facebook user Bryan Ang, another friend of Neo's.

Ang also shared a personal anecdote where he would sometimes ask Neo why he always opted for the cheapest meal — a $3.80 plate of chicken rice.

"It’s for my kids and their future," Neo would say, spending frugally so that he could support his children as much as possible, shared Ang.

Wrote another driver: "He has two kids, he is someone that doesn’t spend on himself, he doesn't buy branded [goods] or eat expensive food. He doesn’t drink or gamble, all his money goes to his kids."

Neo's long hours earned him a four-star rating and a Diamond Tier on Grab, which is only awarded to the top 10 per cent of drivers on the platform who complete up to 2,000 trips every three months — an average of 22 trips a day — according to a driver whom Shin Min Daily News spoke to.

Not covered by insurance

Neo was not a member of the National Private Hire Vehicles Association (NPHVA), according to Kelvin Lam, a fellow PHV driver who also vouched for Neo's tireless work ethic in a lengthy Facebook post.

Without the insurance coverage that is offered to members, he is "not entitled for the additional $40k death support which may help to tide the family in this difficult time", Lam added.

He appealed to netizens to send donations to Neo's family "to help his children tide over a few years more till adulthood".

"If you can afford, a simple token, crowdfunding is ongoing now, can PayNow however big or small an amount, every drop helps make the ocean," he said.

Family still in shock

Neo's family is still struggling to come to terms with his sudden death, according to his sister who spoke to Shin Min at the wake.

She attested that her brother worked long hours every day to provide for his two children.

While she was surprised by the outpouring of support online, she also expressed gratitude for the concern shown.

"We appreciate it and hope everyone can give our family some space," she told Shin Min.

