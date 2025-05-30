Jalan Kayu SMC, Punggol GRC form new town councils

Jalan Kayu SMC and Punggol GRC have established their own town councils following the 2025 General Election.

The Ministry of National Development (MND) said on Friday (May 30) that it issued an order to put into effect the setting up of 19 town councils, which were formed at the request of the wards' respective MPs.

As a result of changes to electoral boundaries, which involved some areas being transferred between towns, 12 town councils have been reconstituted, said MND, adding that five of them remain unchanged both in their boundaries and names.

Under the Town Councils Act, elected MPs are either to form a town for their own constituency or group up to three constituencies together to form a town.

Each town should be managed by its own town council.

The new Jalan Kayu Town Council, comprising the SMC won by labour chief Ng Chee Meng, will be chaired by him.

A town council was last formed with just one SMC after the 2011 General Election, where PAP candidate Sitoh Yih Pin took back Potong Pasir SMC from the Singapore People's Party.

Sitoh ran the town council until the 2015 General Election, after which the constituency was grouped under the Jalan Besar Town Council.

Punggol Town Council, which consists of the GRC won by the PAP slate helmed by Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, will be chaired by Senior Minister of State for Transport and National Development Sun Xueling. Senior Minister of State for Education and Sustainability and the Environment Janil Puthucheary and Punggol GRC MP Yeo Wan Ling, will be vice-chairs, reported The Straits Times.

Four town councils have been renamed following changes to electoral boundaries.

Jurong-Clementi Town Council will be known as Jurong-Clementi-Bukit Batok Town Council, while Marine Parade Town Council has been renamed to Marine Parade-Braddell Heights Town Council.

Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council will now be Pasir Ris-Changi Town Council, while West Coast Town Council is to be known as West Coast-Jurong West Town Council.

The remaining eight reconstituted town councils' names remain unchanged.

For areas that will be transferred to other towns, town councils must complete the handover and takeover of management within 90 days, said MND.

This means the two new town councils and 12 reconstituted town councils will take over management of the transferred areas from Aug 1 this year.

Town councils can also mutually agree to complete the handover and takeover before Aug 1, provided they inform residents of this date, the ministry added.

"MND encourages all town councils to work together to ensure a smooth transition, so that the needs of residents can continue to be served," it said.

