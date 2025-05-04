PAP's Ng Chee Meng wins Jalan Kayu SMC with 51.47% of votes over WP's Andre Low

Results for Jalan Kayu SMC in GE2025

Ng Chee Meng (PAP)14,113 51.47% Andre Low (WP)13,307 48.53%

The People's Action Party (PAP) Ng Chee Meng scraped through in the Jalan Kayu SMC against the Workers' Party (WP) Andre Low with a majority of just 806 votes.

Ng received 14,113 votes while Low received 13,307 votes.

Ng was MP for Pasir Ris–Punggol GRC between 2015 and 2020, and is currently the secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress.

Jalan Kayu SMC, which has 29,565 electors, is among the newly formed constituencies, and is made up of parts of estates in Ang Mo Kio GRC.

Taking to the stage in front of WP supporters early Sunday morning, Low congratulated Ng for winning the single seat ward.

"Now this campaign was never just about winning a seat in parliament," the 33-year-old said, to cheers from the crowd.

"It was about offering a different, fresh perspective, asking important questions and starting necessary conversations about accountability, affordability and Singapore, we want to build together."

Low said that he remains committed to Jalan Kayu residents and hopes to contest there again in the next General Election with the party's blessings.

"I am still young. There is plenty of room for growth and personal development," he added

'David vs Goliath'

Much of the talking point during the campaign was about the starkly contrasting backgrounds of the two candidates, with analysts calling it a “David vs Goliath kind of situation”.

Ng, 56, a former Chief of Defence and Cabinet Minister, appealed to Jalan Kayu residents that he wants to “win on his own merit” after the tough 2020 election loss.



“I stand before you because I want to serve, not with any safety net.

"As ironic as it sounds, when I stand to fight and champion workers’ interests to anchor job security, I am, interestingly, the only one without real job security,” he said in a rally.



Ng also had to defend himself against criticism of his involvement in the scrapped Income-Allianz deal, saying that the labour movement initially thought that it was reasonable and “proposed in good faith”.



Meanwhile, political newcomer Low, 33, had described himself as an underdog in this contest, and that he offers a different proposition from his older opponent.



The disputes lawyer turned staff product manager said then: “I feel like it's time for Jalan Kayu residents to make a choice if they want a different kind of parliamentarian — someone fresh, someone energetic, someone with new ideas.”

Like Ng, Low also faced controversy during the hustings, after a series of text messages containing “inappropriate” language was leaked on social media.



He has since apologised and vowed to “demonstrate” his commitment to Jalan Kayu residents “through actions”.



In the end, it was Ng who prevailed after a hard-fought contest.

Said Low: "This campaign was never just about winning a seat in Parliament. It was about offering a different, fresh perspective, asking important questions, and starting necessary conversations about accountability, affordability, and the Singapore we want to build together. These conversations do not end tonight."

He said that he remains committed to the residents of Jalan Kayu, and would continue to walk the ground.

"There is plenty of room for growth and personal development, and perhaps with the party's blessing, in five years, I hope to once again seek your support to represent you in Parliament."

For our GE2025 microsite, visit here.

editor@asiaone.com