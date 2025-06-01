14-year-old student, 5 foreigners among 139 arrested in $630k islandwide drug bust

A 14-year-old student and five male foreigners were among 139 people arrested by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in an islandwide drug bust conducted from May 18 to 30, 2025.

In a press release on Saturday (May 31), CNB said they seized about 3,588g of heroin, 2,744g of cannabis, 1,303g of Ice, 155g of ketamine, 54g of Ecstasy, 26g of cocaine and 213 Erimin-5 tablets.

The authority also seized 49 vape devices suspected to contain cannabinoid tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), and 22 LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps.

The drugs seized have an estimated worth of over $626,700 and could potentially feed the addiction of 2,840 abusers for a week, according to CNB.

In one operation conducted in the early morning of 23 May, CNB officers acting on information received raided a facility in the vicinity of Tuas South Avenue and arrested five foreigners aged between 23 and 34.

Two men, aged 25 and 34, put up a struggle to resist arrest and necessary force was used to subdue them, said the authority.

A 23-year-old man was spotted by officers allegedly attempting to dispose of substances believed to be drugs, and the disposed items, including about 2g of cannabis, were seized. He was thereafter arrested.

The fourth man, 24, was found with a small amount of Ice on his person; and a total of about 27g of cannabis was found in a room in a residential lodging in the vicinity.

The lodger, 32, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug.

2 men arrested for suspected drug trafficking

Another raid of a hotel room in the vicinity of Geylang Lorong 10 on May 28 led to the arrest of a 46-year-old man for suspected drug trafficking offences.

CNB officers had conducted forced entry as the man refused to comply with the lawful orders to open the door, according to the release.

About 2,818g of heroin, 565g of Ice, 20g of cannabis, 24g of ketamine, four Erimin-5 tablets and $541.61 in cash were found in the room.

In another case, a 29-year-old Singaporean man was arrested for suspected drug trafficking offences at a condominium carpark in the vicinity of Tampines Street 86 on May 29.

CNB said the man was escorted to his hideout in the condominium, where about 2,104g of cannabis, 165g of Ice, 103g of ketamine, 37g of 'Ecstasy', 26g of cocaine, 22 LSD stamps, 10 Erimin-5 tablets and 49 vape devices suspected to contain THC were seized.

A person found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of diamorphine or "pure heroin", or 250g of methamphetamine, or more than 500g of cannabis may face the mandatory death penalty.

Investigations into all suspects are ongoing.

