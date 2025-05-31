US halts new student visa appointments - what now for students from Singapore?

Students from Singapore who are headed to the US are now facing uncertainty after President Donald Trump's administration recently ordered its missions abroad to stop scheduling new student visa appointments.

Trump had alleged that top US universities are cradles of anti-American movements, with his administration revoking Harvard University's ability to enrol foreign students last week, a move later blocked by a federal judge, Reuters reported.

An undergraduate student enrolling in Dartmouth — an Ivy League research university in New Hampshire, US — this year said he is worried about recent developments.

The Singapore permanent resident, who requested anonymity, said: "The situation is definitely concerning, especially for international students, as it creates a lot of uncertainty."

"Many of us are keeping a close eye on developments, as it’s hard to predict how things might evolve."

The undergraduate, who will be pursuing a liberal arts education, told AsiaOne that while his plans have not changed for the time being, he is mindful of factors such as the financial aid he will be receiving for his education and any potential changes should the school's federal funding be affected.

According to Dartmouth’s website, the college’s financial aid programme is needs-based. The amount offered to students varies based on the expenses they might incur while studying as well as their household income.

'Horrible that this happened'

A Singaporean student headed to Stanford University for graduate studies, who wished to remain anonymous, told AsiaOne that despite recent developments, his plans have not changed significantly.

"As far as I can tell, it's business as usual from the school's administrative side — in fact, I just got my housing allocation and move-in date," he said.

Other the other hand, he has heard of reports of ICE (US Immigration and Customs Enforcement) agents on campus prior to the ban, and investigations about DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion), just like in other US universities.

When asked how his plans to further his education might shift if he were unable to attend Stanford, he would be "quite devastated" and will request to defer admission to a later date. However, he said he will eventually try to apply for a job or a place in other schools and "continue living life".

Explaining that he has heard about other reputable universities, both in the US and in other countries, extending offers to well-performing students affected by recent developments, the student said he is open to alternative opportunities if they come his way.

The student also spoke about the ban previously placed by the Trump administration on Harvard, saying that it was "horrible that this happened".

"International students across the board make a big choice - they have to leave their homes and their loved ones to go start a new life somewhere else, and they make that choice given certain guarantees, which are now gone," he added.

Referring to the ban as "a slap in the face" for international students, he pointed out that the emotional stress from this situation cannot be undone even if the ban is reversed.

"Most of the emotional stress comes from the reversal of the guarantee, and not its contents. If I go back on my commitments enough times, then you eventually just won't be able to trust what I say," he explained.

'Stay informed, but don't panic'

Crimson Education, a university admissions consulting company with operations in Singapore, also weighed in on the recent halting of student visa appointments as well as the ban placed on Harvard.

Founder and CEO Jamie Beaton told AsiaOne that the agency’s advice to students and families is "simple".

"Stay informed, but don’t panic. The US...remains one of the top destinations for higher education globally," she said.

"In the meantime, our team is focused on helping students stay informed, calm, and confident in their global opportunities."

Beaton, who is a Harvard graduate, also said the university is one of the most well-resourced institutions in the world, both financially and legally, and has always been a strong advocate for its international student community.

"We trust that they are already taking the necessary steps to protect both current and future international students," she added.

Singapore monitoring impact: MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) told AsiaOne that with the US reportedly enhancing its vetting and screening for foreign nationals seeking admission into the country, Singaporeans travelling there should contact the US Embassy in Singapore for up-to-date information and comply with the relevant entry requirements.

Students are also advised to stay in touch with their International Student Services offices regularly for updates on entry requirements for international students.

Singaporeans who require consular assistance during their travel to the US may contact the nearest Singapore Overseas Mission or the MFA, added the ministry.

On May 27, MFA said that Singapore is monitoring the impact on the academic prospects of Singaporean students after the Trump administration terminated Harvard University’s right to host and enrol foreign students and scholars.

The Singapore Embassy in Washington DC has engaged the US State Department and Department of Homeland Security, while MFA said they have since set up support structures for affected students.

There are currently 151 Singaporean scholars and students enrolled in Harvard, according to the school's International Office.

Affected Singaporean students at Harvard may register themselves at https://go.gov.sg/singaporeanharvardstudents to be added to a group communication channel that is hosted by the MFA’s Consular Department and the Singapore Global Network, said the ministry.

The Singapore Ambassador in Washington DC will also be holding a virtual town hall with Singaporean students in Harvard at 5pm on Friday local time (5am on Saturday, Singapore time) and students should remain in contact with the International Student Services of Harvard for updates, it added.

A Public Service Division (PSD) spokesperson told AsiaOne that they are closely monitoring the developments and have reached out to the relevant officials.

"There are 12 Public Service Commission scholarship holders currently enrolled in Harvard University and we are in touch with them," said the spokesperson.

"As for new scholars, we will discuss their study plans with them and give them the support they need, as we regularly do."

Federal judge blocks Harvard ban

On May 29, US District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston said she would extend an order blocking President Donald Trump's administration from immediately revoking Harvard's ability to enroll international students, reported Reuters.

This a victory for the Ivy League school that is entangled in multiple battles with the administration.

The Trump administration had attempted to force current foreign students in Harvard to transfer to other schools or lose their legal status. It had also threatened to expand this crackdown to other colleges.

Harvard had previously refused to provide information that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem demanded about some foreign student visa holders in the university.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on May 28 that the US will start revoking visas of Chinese students, including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields.

