Jiro Wang at Merlion Park and Mandai Rainforest Resort after Lady Gaga's Singapore concert

Former Fahrenheit band member Jiro Wang was spotted at the Merlion Park yesterday (May 27), a few days after he attended Lady Gaga's concert on May 24.

In multiple posts on Xiaohongshu yesterday, the 43-year-old Taiwanese singer-actor is seen posing for photos at the tourist attraction.

Some fans also approached him for photos there and at a building near The Fullerton Hotel, which he obliged to.

Since last weekend, Jiro has also been posting Instagram Stories of him staying at a hotel overlooking a lush forest. While he only tagged his location as Singapore, from the photos he shared, the accommodation appeared to be the Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree, which just opened in April.

Jiro was seen at Lady Gaga's Singapore concert last Saturday, taking selfies with multiple fans.

After the event, as he was waiting for his transportation outside the National Stadium, fans crowded around him to ask for selfies. He posed for photos and waved to them, bidding them goodbye.

