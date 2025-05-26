Pedestrian, 84, dies in accident involving minibus in Choa Chu Kang

An elderly male pedestrian died on Monday (May 26) morning in a traffic accident in Choa Chu Kang.

Responding to AsiaOne’s queries, the police said they were alerted to the accident involving a minibus at the junction of Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1 and Choa Chu Kang Central at about 6.15am.

An 84-year-old male pedestrian was pronounced dead at scene.

The 53-year-old male minibus driver was arrested for careless driving causing death.

Videos of the aftermath posted online show traffic police officers recording the statement of a man standing in front of the stationary minibus.

A blue police tent had been erected at the rear end of the vehicle to cover the dead body.

A driver who passed by the accident site told Shin Min Daily News he saw a large pool of blood on the road.

The police added that investigations into the accident are ongoing.

According to the traffic police’s 2024 Road Traffic Situation report, there were 142 fatalities from traffic accidents that year.

There were 199 cases of traffic accidents involving elderly pedestrians in 2024, with 11 cases being fatal.

The traffic police said the elderly were involved in 42.3 per cent of all fatal traffic accidents involving pedestrians and accounted for 44 per cent of all pedestrian fatalities that year.

[[nid:714911]]

Also on Monday morning, two motorcyclists were taken to hospital following another accident near the Woodlands Checkpoint.

The police said they were alerted to the accident involving two motorcycles along the BKE towards PIE at around 8.10am.

Two male motorcyclists aged 22 and 24 were conscious when taken to hospital.

Police investigations into this incident are ongoing.

[[nid:718354]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com