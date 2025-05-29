'Be humble in victory': PM Wong sends traditional 'Rules of Prudence' letter to PAP MPs after GE

People's Action Party (PAP) MPs must be humble in victory and serve Singaporeans responsibly, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Thursday (May 29).

In an eight-page Rules of Prudence letter traditionally sent to all PAP MPs after the General Election, PM Wong said the ruling party has been given a "clear and strong mandate", and has the responsibility of addressing Singaporeans' concerns and ensuring the Republic "continues to thrive in an increasingly turbulent world".

The PAP won 87 out of 97 seats in General Election 2025 and received 65.57% of the popular vote.

"Be humble in victory. Always remember that as MPs we are servants of the people, not their masters," he said.

PM Wong also said that PAP MPs should express their views frankly, whether for or against Government policies.

"Take ownership of causes or issues that you feel strongly about – whether they reflect the aspirations of your constituents or address broader national concerns.

"Champion the issues, and do so with conviction. Effective advocacy goes beyond speaking up. You have to research the issues thoroughly, engage diverse stakeholders, understand the trade-offs, and present well-reasoned arguments for improving policies."

PAP should also be ready for sharper questioning and debate in Parliament, he added, and MPs should be prepared to engage the Opposition, clarify their interventions and scrutinise their ideas.

But he cautioned to exercise good judgement.

"Put your points across with clarity and purpose, address the issues and not the person, and do not get carried away playing to the gallery."

Noting that social media is a key communication and a primary source of news for many, PM Wong urged MPs to "make full use" of the different platforms to inform the public about their work, share their views, and engage residents directly.

"Be honest, empathetic, and constructive in all your messages. Know your audience and be sensitive to how they feel. Do not use social media to attack or disparage others," he said.

However, he added that social media it is not a substitute for face-to-face engagements, and MPs must establish personal bonds with residents and attend to their needs in person.

'Stand above any hint of favour or influence'

In his letter, PM Wong reiterated that a clean and incorruptible government is one of PAP's most precious asset and stressed that every MP must uphold the rigorous standards the party has set.

"Never give cause for allegations that you are misusing your position, especially your access to ministers. That would discredit both you and the party," he said.

He warned that a few people will seek to obtain benefits or get MPs to influence ministries and statutory boards to make decisions in their favour, and offer gifts or favours.

"You must be shrewd in assessing the motives of people who seek to get close to you. Both in conduct and perception, you must stand above any hint of favour or influence."

In a Facebook post, PM Wong said integrity, honesty, and incorruptibility are the bedrock of the PAP, and such values have sustained the trust of Singaporeans.

"As Members of Parliament, we are first and foremost servants of the people. We will listen with humility, act with conviction, and never break faith with Singaporeans."

