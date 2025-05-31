1.2 tonnes of illegally imported fresh and processed produce seized at Tuas Checkpoint

About 1.2 tonnes of fresh and processed produce illegally imported from Malaysia were seized at Tuas Checkpoint.

On May 28 and 29, a joint operation by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) was conducted on delivery trucks which "typically transport produce intended for direct distribution to retailers and customers", the agencies said in a press release on Friday (May 30).

ICA officers at the Tuas checkpoint noticed discrepancies in the consignment of two trucks during the operations. They referred them to SFA, which found and seized "undeclared and under-declared produce such as spring onion, potato, bayam and cut cabbage".

"In Singapore, food imports must meet SFA’s requirements. Illegally-imported produce and food products are of unknown sources and pose a food safety risk," the release stated.

"Food can only be imported by licensed importers, and every consignment must be declared and accompanied with a valid import permit."

SFA is following up the seizure with more investigations and may take enforcement actions against the two importers.

Those who illegally import fresh fruits and vegetables can be fined a maximum of $10,000, a jail term not exceeding three years, or both.

