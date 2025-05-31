13 men suspected of being members of unlawful societies arrested in island-wide operation

The police have arrested 13 men, aged between 23 and 42, for being suspected members of unlawful societies.

The island-wide secret society suppression operation on May 23 and 24 was led by the Secret Societies Branch of the Criminal Investigation Department and supported by Jurong Police Division.

Over 40 public entertainment outlets, nightlife establishments, and food and beverage outlets, as well as close to 90 people were checked.

Police investigations against all 13 individuals are ongoing.

Anyone found guilty of being a member of an unlawful society under Section 14(3) of the Societies Act 1966 shall be liable on conviction to imprisonment for up to three years, a fine of up to $10,000 or both.

From 2022 to 2024, more than 1,300 suspected members of unlawful societies were arrested.

Figures from the Singapore Prison Service show that there has been a spike in the the number of youngsters jailed for their involvement in secret society activities under the Criminal Law (Temporary Provisions) Act.

